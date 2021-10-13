CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CruiseOne/Dream Vacations incorporates Cruises Inc. into franchise business model

By Tatiana Rokou
Cover picture for the articleFORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. – World Travel Holdings announces that it is merging its Cruises Inc. independent contractor and CruiseOne/Dream Vacations franchise business models, so it can create more profitable opportunities for its network of agents. Starting in 2022, the company will be operating one franchise unit under the CruiseOne and Dream Vacations brands, which makes up a significant part of World Travel Holdings’ business-to-business division.

