CruiseOne/Dream Vacations incorporates Cruises Inc. into franchise business model

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - Embraer is celebrating the 15th anniversary of the Embraer Executive Care support program for business jets at the 2021 National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) annual convention and exhibition. The evolution of the Program is concentrated on digital transformation and improving the overall experience with Executive Care through improved processes and focus on relationships. Also, previously known as 'EEC', the program is now adopting its full name: Embraer Executive Care. A subtle yet significant change, the name stands for what Embraer provides to its customers: care and support.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 4 DAYS AGO