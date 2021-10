STOCKHOLM- Assa Abloy Global Solutions has been credited with maximizing the safety and convenience of guests at two newly opened Residence Inn by Marriott properties operated by Sunridge Hotel Group, with the implementation of VingCard Signature RFID locks equipped with Mobile Access technology and supported by the Visionline access management system. As a result of the installation, Residence Inn by Marriott La Quinta, California, and Residence Inn by Marriott Phoenix West/Avondale not only have the advanced functionality needed to keep guests safe from harm while maintaining a seamless stay experience, but can also rely on the unmatched support services by Assa Abloy Global Solutions to ensure continuous security and the smooth running of operations.

