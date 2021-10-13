CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Air Belgium takes delivery of its first A330neo

By Tatiana Rokou
TravelDailyNews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOULOUSE – Air Belgium, the full-service international destination carrier headquartered in Mont-Saint-Guibert in Belgium, has taken delivery of the first of two A330-900. The aircraft is configured with 286 seats in a three-class layout (30 comfortable lie-flat business class, 21 premium-class, and 235 economy-class seats). The aircraft is furnished with the Airbus Airspace cabin. All seats are equipped with the latest-generation, in-flight entertainment system, on-board wifi and mood lighting.

www.traveldailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
runwaygirlnetwork.com

Press Release: Panasonic to provide IFEC for Air Belgium A330neos

Panasonic Avionics Corporation (Panasonic Avionics) has today announced a new venture with Air Belgium to provide in-flight entertainment and connectivity (IFEC) solutions for the carrier’s new Airbus A330neo aircraft. The agreement will see Air Belgium’s A330neo aircraft equipped with Panasonic Avionics’ renowned connectivity and mobile services, enhancing the onboard passenger...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
airwaysmag.com

ANA Takes Delivery of Its Last Airbus A380

MIAMI – The third and final Airbus A380 destined for All Nippon Airways (ANA) took flight for Japan yesterday in its unique Orange Turtle livery. The flight took place 14 years after the first delivery of the type to Singapore Airlines (SQ). The Airbus A380-800 with the registration JA383A left...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Belgium#Aircraft#Airbus Airspace#A330neo#Belgian#A340s#Rolls Royce
ch-aviation.com

Pakistan's AirBlue takes delivery of maiden A321neo

AirBlue (PA, Karachi Int'l) took delivery of its first A321-200N on Friday, October 15, after AP-BOE (msn 10162) arrived at Karachi Int'l from Hamburg Finkenwerder. The new-build jet will be followed by another aircraft of the type, msn 9560, later this year, lessor GECAS said. Both jets were originally due...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TravelDailyNews.com

Ryanair launches new route from Derry to Manchester from Winter ’21

Ryanair announced a new route – Derry to Manchester, operating three weekly flights starting from Winter ’21. As travel recovers to pre-Covid levels, Ryanair’s growth continues to lead traffic and tourism recovery across Europe. Ryanair’s Director of Commercial, Jason Mc Guinness, said: “As Europe’s No.1 airline, Ryanair remains committed to...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TravelDailyNews.com

SWISS to begin service to Beirut

SWISS will be expanding its route network with the addition of Beirut in the coming winter schedules. The Lebanese capital will receive twice-weekly service from Zurich. Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) will launch its first-ever non-stop service between Zurich and the Lebanese capital of Beirut on 2 December. Lebanon’s economic and cultural centre will receive two SWISS flights a week, on Thursdays and Sundays. The new service is primarily aimed at travellers visiting friends and relatives.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TravelDailyNews.com

Glasgow Airport lands second new airline to operate route to Paris Orly

Glasgow Airport welcomes the announcement of a second route to Paris Orly Airport in a week with AirFrance/KLM Group’s low cost airline Transavia. The low-cost carrier will operate three services per week to Paris Orly Airport from Thursday 14 April. Operating each Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday, the new service will...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Airbus
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
TravelPulse

Windstar Takes Delivery of Star Pride

Windstar has taken delivery of its third and final all-suite Star Plus Class vessel. Star Pride was delivered at Fincantieri’s shipyard in Palermo, Italy. The yacht was stretched and transformed during a multi-year, $250 million project considered to be one of the most complex and comprehensive in small ship cruising.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
TravelDailyNews.com

Delta Air Lines to resume direct air connection with Prague

PRAGUE - Delta Air Lines, American air carrier, is going to resume its direct flights from Prague to New York, JFK Airport, effective 26 May 2022. Throughout the summer flight schedule, the airline plans to operate the route up to seven times a week using Boeing 767-300 aircraft. "The resumption...
LIFESTYLE
simpleflying.com

ANA Takes A Boeing 787, But Deliveries Are Still On Pause

It seemed as though Boeing 787 Dreamliner deliveries had resumed, with ANA today taking a new Boeing 787-9 that had been in storage at Victorville in the Mojave Desert. However, Boeing revealed that this aircraft had already been delivered previously. So far in 2021, Boeing has delivered just 14 Dreamliner aircraft in the past 12 months, all between March and June.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
MarketWatch

Boeing bumps deliveries of its 737, other commercial planes

Boeing Co. said Tuesday it delivered 85 commercial jets in the third quarter, bringing the year's total to 241 planes. That compares to 28 commercial jets delivered in the third quarter of 2020, which by that time brought year totals to 98 planes. "We made important progress driving stability throughout our operations in the third quarter, as we prioritized safety and quality and worked to deliver for our customers," Boeing said in a statement. "In our commercial business, we increased 737 Max deliveries in the quarter, and progressed in safely returning the 737 Max to service in more international markets," Boeing said. The company delivered 66 of its 737 jets in the quarter, compared to the delivery of 3 in the year-ago period. Shares of Boeing edged higher in midday trading Tuesday. The stock has gained 6% so far this year, compared with gains around 16% for the S&P 500 index.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

Air Tanzania Doubles A220 Fleet With 2 Simultaneous Deliveries

Air Tanzania yesterday took delivery of two Airbus A220-300 aircraft. The pair of arrivals will join two other units in the flag carrier of Tanzania’s facilities to make up a group of four A220s in its fleet. Grand prospects. In April, Simple Flying noted that the Dar es Salaam-based carrier...
INDUSTRY
mining.com

BHP completes its first delivery of carbon neutral copper

BHP and US copper cable and wire manufacturer Southwire have completed their first transaction involving the delivery of carbon neutral copper from BHP’s mines in Chile to Southwire’s processing activities in the US state of Georgia. The pilot forms part of a collaboration between BHP and Southwire under a memorandum...
INDUSTRY
gcaptain.com

Seaspan Takes Delivery of First of 70 Newbuild Containerships

Containership leasing company Seaspan Corporation has announced the delivery of its first newbuild containership as part of its massive 70-ship-strong orderbook. The new vessel, a one 12,200 TEU containership, is the first in a series of five newbuild containerships in the same class. The company says it will immediately begin a 18-year charter with an undisclosed “major liner customer.”
INDUSTRY
cruiseradio.net

Windstar Cruises Takes Delivery of Renovated and Stretched Yacht

Windstar Cruises has once again taken delivery of its Star Plus Class vessel Star Pride at Fincantieri’s shipyard in Palermo, Italy. The yacht is the third and final of the line’s Star Plus Class yachts to be stretched and transformed over a multi-year, $250 million project — the largest renovation project the line has ever undertaken.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Robb Report

Watch: Tetra’s New Build-It-Yourself eVTOL Takes Its First Flight

A Japanese startup’s DIY eVTOL is ready to take flight. Tetra Aviation, a startup founded in Japan in 2018, has just begun flight tests for its Mk-5 eVTOL in northern California. That’s a huge step for any eVTOL, but especially for one that you’ll eventually be able to build yourself. The Mk-5, which made its debut at this year’s EAA AirVenture show in Wisconsin, is a personal eVTOL with a 32-rotor propulsion system powered by a 13.5 kWh battery pack. The rotors are evenly spread across two fixed wings, the first positioned in front of the single-person cockpit (which has a 250-pound...
ECONOMY
Digital Photography Review

Video: An angry raven nearly takes down delivery drone

Wing, owned by Google's parent company Alphabet, has been regularly making deliveries of lightweight goods, via drone, for some time. The service was first tested out in Australia's capital city of Canberra, back in 2017, and has been going strong since. Recently, a man named Ben Roberts caught a raven attempting to take down a drone, delivering his coffee, on video (seen above).
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy