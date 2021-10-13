Air Belgium takes delivery of its first A330neo
TOULOUSE – Air Belgium, the full-service international destination carrier headquartered in Mont-Saint-Guibert in Belgium, has taken delivery of the first of two A330-900. The aircraft is configured with 286 seats in a three-class layout (30 comfortable lie-flat business class, 21 premium-class, and 235 economy-class seats). The aircraft is furnished with the Airbus Airspace cabin. All seats are equipped with the latest-generation, in-flight entertainment system, on-board wifi and mood lighting.www.traveldailynews.com
Comments / 0