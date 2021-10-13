IL Tornabuoni Hotel joins The Unbound Collection by Hyatt in Florence, Italy

The Benson Portland, Curio Collection by Hilton™ and Coast Hospitality Management, announced today the official conversion of the 287-room historic hotel in downtown Portland, Oregon. Built by philanthropist and innovator Simon Benson, this fabled, European-style hotel is the last of its kind. No other hotel in the region comes close to the quintessential elegance, amenities and charm of The Benson. The property features two restaurants, historic meeting and event spaces, and is walkable to the city's bustling downtown. In addition to its spacious guestrooms and suites, the property honors its rich history through the Historic Stairwell, a mini-museum, featuring over 160 photos and stories of Portland and its many historic landmark buildings, including the venerable Benson Hotel and its transformation over 100 years. In addition to building Portland's finest hotel, Simon Benson, successful lumber baron, businessman and philanthropist, spent a decade of public service directed to the State of Oregon and the City of Portland, and his many contributions are highlighted in the stairwell.

