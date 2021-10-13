CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
IL Tornabuoni Hotel joins The Unbound Collection by Hyatt in Florence, Italy

By Tatiana Rokou
TravelDailyNews.com
 6 days ago

CHICAGO - Hyatt Hotels Corporation announced the opening of IL Tornabuoni Hotel in Florence. The luxurious 62-bedroom Renaissance-inspired former palace signifies the debut of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand in Italy, known for its independent, one-of-a-kind hotels that offer bespoke experiences that inspire guests. Whether it is a captivating...

Giotto
