Julia Simpson, WTTC President & CEO said: “It is great news that the U.S. will reopen its borders to fully-vaccinated travellers from the UK and EU from Nov 8. It has been a long time coming, but Travel & Tourism businesses on both sides of the Atlantic will be breathing a sigh of relief. Visitors from the EU and the UK contributed more than $46 billion to the U.S economy in 2019, showing just how critical this move will be to the U.S recovery. WTTC believe governments should axe red lists completely, and instead base the risk on individuals rather than entire countries.”

WORLD ・ 1 DAY AGO