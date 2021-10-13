PUBLIC NOTICE October 28, 2021...

October 28, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. at the Springfield Township Municipal Building, 406 Old Ash Road, Mercer, PA to hear testimony and consider the variance application of David Duffy, for relief from the requirements under Section 425.16, C-1 Commercial District of the Springfield Township Zoning Code, as amended, regarding the raising and breeding of rare/exotic animals in said district, located on a portion of the eighty (80) plus acres of property commonly known as 318 Old Ash Road, Mercer, PA. Anyone interested in the application or wishing to be heard on the appeal/application is given notice of the hearing. The hearing is open to the public.