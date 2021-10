Mayme Ramer Moran, 83, of Paducah, passed away at 1:09 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center. She was born on March 29, 1938, in Livingston County, to the late Given Ramer and Ola Talley Ramer. Mayme was retired from Moffitt & Company Certified Public Accounting Firm. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Paducah and enjoyed playing Bridge at the Echo Bridge Center.