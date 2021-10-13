Jory “Joe” Johnson, 71, of Paducah, passed away at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at his residence. He was born on May 9, 1950 in Detroit, Michigan. Joe was the owner of Legacy Kennels in Reidland, which he operated with his wife, Sandy, since 1993. He ministered to people in need and was instrumental in the conception of the Paducah Lifeline Ministries being established in our area. Joe headed up the intercessory prayer team and took care of the aftercare weekly Christ-centered groups for two years. He also started groups for Paducah Lifeline Ministries in the jail as well as men’s weekly Bible studies at the Keeton Corrections Center. Joe was always passionate about helping men get free from life-controlling problems through prayer and the Word of God. He was active in the Hub Ministry in Cairo, Illinois, where they feed people in four states. Joe was truly a prayer warrior and would pray with and for people regardless of the time of day or night. He was always a source of encouragement for troubled individuals through scripture and prayer. Joe also supported Ladies Living Free. He was truly a friend you could count on and was always in your corner for help, prayer, and encouragement.