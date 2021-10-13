Richard Nelson Allcock Jr., 86, of Paducah, passed away on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, at the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center. Mr. Allcock was born in Paducah on Feb. 15, 1935, to the late Richard Allcock Sr. and Ada Mae Allcock. He was a retired carpenter and member of Southland Baptist Temple. Richard loved to fish and work, and he could always be found fixing or improving something and putting something back together. He will be remembered as a caring, likable and wonderful man who had a great sense of humor and never met a stranger.