View Image

The Herald
 6 days ago

Responsible for the complete execution of school-based services for the assigned district. Acting as the Program Directorís liaison with the school district and families.

marketplace.sharonherald.com

Daily Standard

Differing Views

Two U.S. lawmakers from Ohio agree infrastructure is a critical national resource that needs attention, yet they have widely diverging views on the $1 trillion infrastructure bill. [More]
CONGRESS & COURTS
manchesterinklink.com

Behind in rent or utilities due to unemployment or other hardship? Rental assistance is available

CONCORD, NH – The NH Emergency Rental Assistance Program (NHERAP) provides funds to renters who cannot pay their rent and utilities during the pandemic. The program works with tenants and landlords. Since it launched in March, NHERAP has expended $50 million to help more than 7,000 New Hampshire households remain in their homes by making payments to property owners and utility companies. Funding for NHERAP is expected to be available through at least 2022.
CONCORD, NH
cambridgeday.com

New Section 8 rent approach unsettles tenants, but Housing Authority approves it in a 4-1 vote

New Section 8 rent approach unsettles tenants, but Housing Authority approves it in a 4-1 vote. The Cambridge Housing Authority has approved a new way of setting rent levels for more than 4,000 low-income tenants despite objections that as many as 28 percent of them – many elderly and disabled – will face rent increases. Two of the five authority commissioners expressed misgivings about the change, but only one voted against the new method Wednesday, resulting in approval.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
#Liaison#Program Director S
stjohnsource.com

Human Services Issues Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfers (P-EBT)

The Virgin Islands Department of Human Services (DHS) informs the public that Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (Summer P-EBT) will be issued to eligible school children on the following dates:. P-EBT Summer 2021 for School Children Release Dates by District. October 16 in the St. Thomas/St. John District. October 17...
EDUCATION
Daily News Of Newburyport

Housing complex proposed for Route 1 at Haley's

NEWBURYPORT — Haley’s Ice Cream, a local institution for almost 20 years, could be demolished to make way for a 94-unit, four-story housing complex proposed by property owner Louis Minicucci Jr. of MINCO Development Corp. The proposal, which includes 24 affordable housing units, calls for 11 three-bedroom, 29 two-bedroom, 29...
NEWBURYPORT, MA
The Herald

PUBLIC NOTICE The Reynolds V.F...

The Reynolds V.F.W. Post #7599 will be conducting a Special Meeting on October 26, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. for the purpose of voting on appropriate disciplinary actions as voted on and initiated by Post #7599 on October 11, 2021. All Post #7599 Regular Members are requested to attend. There will be no other Post business discussed at this Special Meeting. The only order of business to be discussed will be the proposed actions of the Disciplinary Action Committee submitted to the Regular Membership for review, consideration, modification, and approval. Further questions regarding this announcement may be directed to Commander Jim Reash or Adjutant Ashley Kloos.
POLITICS
NewsBreak
Education
CBS Boston

Revere Beach Parking Meters Removed

REVERE (CBS) – One by one workers pulled out the parking meter kiosks, just months after the Department of Conservation and Recreation put them in along Revere Beach. The I-Team uncovered what many residents said was an unfair process, claiming the state’s decision to charge for parking during the pandemic lacked transparency and provided little notice to the community which was hit hard by COVID. Anger over DCR’s metered parking program triggered protests and days after our I-Team investigation, DCR agreed to give up some parking spaces for residents. But the outrage and our investigation continued. Just weeks ago, the legislature stepped in and passed a bill that requires DCR to get city or town council approval before charging for parking on state roads. The bill, which Governor Charlie Baker tried and failed to veto, became effective immediately and prevented the state from continuing to charge for parking. The DCR said this was a planned seasonal removal and has nothing to do with the legislation, which DCR says it is continuing to review.
REVERE, MA
The Herald

Office Manager - Local Mercer ...

Office Manager - Local Mercer County Dental office is looking for an energetic, driven office manager for a full time position. Candidate must possess strong communication and leadership skills and will be responsible for the day to day administration of the office. Compensation is commensurate with experience and includes paid vacation and holidays as well as retirement plan. Interested parties please send resume to.
MERCER COUNTY, PA
The Herald

PUBLIC NOTICE The Shenango Are...

The Shenango Area School District is seeking a School District Solicitor. Interested candidates should have experience in school law, local government law, and human resources. Candidates should send a letter of interest and credentials by October 27, 2021 to Superintendent’s Office, Shenango Area School District, 2501 Old Pittsburgh Road, New Castle, PA 16101. EOE.
NEW CASTLE, PA
The Herald

Acker warns councils to follow open meeting laws

WEST MIDDLESEX — Mercer County District Attorney Peter C. Acker on Saturday issued a stern warning to members of the West Middlesex borough council to comply with state open meetings laws, or possibly face criminal charges. “Please advise your borough council members that I expect full and complete compliance with...
WEST MIDDLESEX, PA
The Herald

Labor Relations Specialist &am...

Slippery Rock University invites applications for a Labor Relations Specialist & Title IX Investigator. For complete position description and application procedures please apply online at https://careers.sru.edu.
SLIPPERY ROCK, PA
The Herald

Information Systems Specialist...

WFMJ Television, Inc. is seeking technical candidates to fill a full-time position within our Information Systems department.Ý The successful candidate will have a working knowledge of Microsoft Operating Systems, Active Directory, Exchange Server, SQL/ relational databases, computer hardware, RAID, and network topology. A passion for learning and applying knowledge while providing top-notch support to users is required. An understanding of video formats/encoding is a definite plus. EOE.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Lynn’s Mayoral Contenders Clash Over Housing, Growth

This fall, a mayoral race in the city of Lynn will be a referendum over the city’s future, and affordable housing has emerged as a key issue in debates between the two final candidates. Lynn is a mid-sized gateway city with excellent transit connections to Boston (and more bus and...
BOSTON, MA
The Herald

PUBLIC NOTICE The Wolf Creek T...

The Wolf Creek Township Board of Supervisors will hold a special meeting on Monday, October 25, 2021, 12:00 P.M., for the purpose of preparing the 2022 Budget, at the Municipal Building, located at 851 Centertown Road, Grove City, PA. Lorey North, Secretary. Wolf Creek Township. October 16, 2021.
GROVE CITY, PA
The Herald

Daily Video

Herald managing editor Eric Poole talks with reporter Melissa Klaric about the West Middlesex Borough violating the Sunshine Law.
WEST MIDDLESEX, PA

