View more in
Recorded Future Launches Identity Intelligence Module to Validate Authenticity of Digital Identities

By PRNewswire
martechseries.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndustry-First, Intelligence-Centric Product Offers Source of Truth for Identity. Recorded Future, the world’s largest provider of intelligence for enterprise security, announced the expansion of its Intelligence Platform with the Identity Intelligence module, the source of truth for validating digital identity authenticity. Digital identities are the passport to access online world, and threat actors are aggressively exploiting this universal but susceptible dataset of Personally Identifiable Information (PII). Providing clarity to this expansive attack surface, Recorded Future is able to disrupt adversaries by enabling intelligence-driven validation of identities across the digital world.

