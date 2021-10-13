Recorded Future Launches Identity Intelligence Module to Validate Authenticity of Digital Identities

Some of the biggest challenges we face is defending our freedom and human rights on the internet. There are many influential people who go that extra mile, such as technologists or cypherpunks. Despite all the pitfalls and hurdles, their efforts have tremendous meaning. Thanks to them, we get to enjoy more privacy. The privacy of communication is the fundamental right of every individual. All netizens should believe that communications should be encrypted by default, which would render mass surveillance infeasible. We have the power to change the direction in which we will shape the future.

