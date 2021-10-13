CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avowed Features Two-Handed Combat System and Various Classes, Currently in Pre-Alpha – Report

Cover picture for the articleWhile Obsidian Entertainment announced The Outer Worlds 2 at E3 2021, the absence of Avowed was definitely felt. It would later state that it was looking forward to showcasing the project soon. Either way, it’s making great progress as per a new report by Jez Corden of Windows Central. Speaking to sources familiar with internal plans, the title is in pre-production and approaching an alpha state (which means it’s currently in pre-alpha).

