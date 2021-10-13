CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Nyrstar slashes zinc output as power prices surge

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Nyrstar will cut production by up to 50% at its three European zinc smelters from Wednesday due to the soaring price of electricity, the Belgium-based company said in a release.

“The cost burden of carbon emitted by the electricity sector which is passed on to industrial and domestic customers, mean it is no longer economically feasible to operate the plants at full capacity,” Nyrstar said.

“Indirect cost compensation for energy-intensive producers to protect their competitiveness versus non-EU producers varies by European country and this puts Nyrstar’s Budel, Balen and Auby plants at a competitive disadvantage, compounding the impact of extreme energy prices.”

Nyrstar did not say how much zinc production would be lost or provide the production capacity of the three smelters.

Record high natural gas prices are pushing some energy-intensive companies to curtail production in a trend that is adding to disruptions to global supply chains. (Reporting by Pratima Desai in London; editing by Jason Neely)

Comments / 0

Related
investing.com

Crude Oil Prices Rise as OPEC Members Struggle to Raise Output

Investing.com -- Crude oil prices came off fresh seven-year highs in early trading in New York on Monday but remained well supported by signs that key producers are struggling to raise output to meet world demand. By 9:40 AM ET (1340 GMT), U.S. crude futures were up 1.2% at $82.66...
TRAFFIC
FOXBusiness

Rising gas prices hindering consumers' buying power, industry expert says

Gas prices – now at a fresh seven-year high – are continuing "to eat away at consumers' buying power," according to an industry expert. With gas prices on the rise, consumers are spending more "filling up than in other areas of the economy," Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, told FOX Business.
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Goto Energy becomes 13th supplier to quit troubled energy market

Goto Energy has become the latest in an ever-growing list of energy suppliers to go out of business since the start of September amid a massive spike in gas prices.The company, which supplies around 22,000 households in the UK, ceased to trade on Monday, regulator Ofgem announced.These customers will be protected by Ofgem’s safety net, which will ensure they are assigned a new supplier and will not have their supply interrupted.Around two million customers have seen their energy supplier go bust in the last seven weeks.Only last week Daligas, Pure Planet and Colorado Energy all ceased trading within 24 hours...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zinc#Power Plants#Natural Gas Prices#European Union#Indirect#Auby
MarketWatch

U.K., Europe natural gas prices see spike on fading hopes of more Gazprom supplies

Natural gas prices in the U.K. and Europe briefly spiked on Monday, after a report that Russia's Gazprom may not send more supplies as expected following recent comments from Russian President Vladimir Putin. European natural gas futures - based on benchmark November Title Transfer Facility (TTF) futures in the Netherlands -- climbed to 107.70 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) before easing back to 94.82 euros, with similar rollercoaster moves seen for U.K. futures . That's after a closely watched pipeline capacity auction on Monday showed no rise in supplies, according to media reports on Monday. The pipelines run through the Ukraine and Poland. Putin recently said he would help Europe with its pipeline shortages, but some accuse his country of trying to weaponize natural gas supplies to speed up EU approval of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. The U.K. and Europe are heavily reliant on Russia for natural gas supplies, and prices have been soaring this year in part due to higher demand from Asia and elsewhere.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Why gas prices are surging

SAN ANTONIO — The price of gas is shooting up at breakneck speed, climbing several cents every day. Here in Texas the average price for a gallon of regular gas was $2.94. Nationally the average price was $3.30, up four cents from last week. Drivers were paying $2.17 a gallon on average a year ago at this time. So why is it so high?
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
kfgo.com

German utilities tell politicians to heed energy supply security

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – German utilities on Monday cautiously welcomed the newly forming government’s climate protection plan, but warned that more support for renewables and gas-to-power plants was needed to ensure security of supply as coal burning is phased out. The draft agreement published on Friday by the so-called “traffic light”...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
wkzo.com

Coal price surge, power squeeze hits China’s economy, global supply

BEIJING/PRAGUE (Reuters) – Power shortages helped drive down China’s economic growth to its slowest in a year, while surging coal prices on Monday threaten more pain for Chinese industry and global supply chains. Companies in Europe have trimmed outlooks amid global bottlenecks, while European gas prices, still more than 350%...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

U.S. oil prices settle slightly higher, but below their highest intraday level since 2014

U.S. crude-oil futures settled with a modest gain on Monday, after tapping their highest intraday price level since 2014. The lofty prices for crude raised the potential for demand destruction in the energy market, said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery edged up by 16 cents, or 0.2%, to settle at $82.44 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange after trading as high as $83.87. On Friday, prices settled at $82.28, the highest finish for a front-month contract since Oct. 21, 2014.
TRAFFIC
Reuters

BHP iron ore output drops 5% on maintenance work, labour crunch

(Reuters) -BHP Group on Tuesday posted a near 5% drop in first-quarter iron ore output due to maintenance work at its Jimblebar mine and a shortage of rail labour caused by COVID-19 border restrictions. But the world's largest miner left its annual production outlook unchanged, unlike rival Rio Tinto which...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Algeria's Sonatrach chief says fair oil price is $70-80 -TV interview

CAIRO, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Algeria sees $70 to $80 as a fair price for oil, the chief executive of state-owned energy company Sonatrach said on Monday. The North African country is working, as a member of OPEC+, on balancing supply and demand and on keeping prices below a level that would encourage shale producers, especially in the United States, to increase production, Toufik Hakkar said in an interview with state TV.
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Reuters

204K+
Followers
224K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy