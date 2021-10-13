CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Motormouth: Confused by different types of gas

arcamax.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQ: Can you address the difference, if any, between non-oxygenated versus other gas? One gas station I use has regular octane 87, premium octane 92 and non-oxygenated octane 91. They say their premium gas contains some oxygenates (ethanol) but their non-oxygenated does not contain any ethanol and is even more expensive than the premium. Another brand station says their premium octane 92 is non-oxygenated, which I use in my outboard motor. This is really confusing. Is it one of those "depends" situation?

www.arcamax.com

Comments / 0

Related
arcamax.com

Motormouth: What's that shudder?

Q: Every now and then when coming to stop signs the brakes on my 2014 Hyundai Sonata will shudder. The dealer mechanic tells me my pads are OK. Is this something I should be concerned about? Is it a dangerous condition?. D.B., Las Vegas. A: Occasional shuddering is no big...
CARS
KTEN.com

What Are the Different Types of Roofs That Exist Today?

Originally Posted On: https://getapkmarkets.com/what-are-the-different-types-of-roofs-that-exist-today/. In general, your home’s roof should last you around 20 to 25 years. But if you’ve noticed some major issues with it, then it may be time for a replacement, regardless of how old (or new!) your roof might be. In some cases, you might be...
HOME & GARDEN
riverjournalonline.com

A Quick Rundown of the Different Types of Water Heaters

After a long tiring day, the most anticipated time is that relaxing hot shower. You sometimes forget what produces the hot water until you’re standing in a cold shower, and suddenly remember that you’ve never maintained your water heater. Maintenance of a water heater is very important if you want it to last for long. If yours didn’t survive the last winter, here’s a list of different types of water heaters to choose from.
ELECTRONICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Minnesota State
State
Connecticut State
BobVila

8 Different Types of Water Valves Used in Home Plumbing

The purpose of most water valves is to completely or partially restrict the flow of water through pipes. Water valves come in a range of different styles depending primarily on where and how the valve will be used. This can take the form of a simple faucet valve used to stop the flow of water through the faucet or it may be more involved, such as a butterfly valve, which is specifically designed for use on large diameter pipes that are not commonly used in residential construction.
HOME & GARDEN
Robb Report

Tesla Sold 66% of All Registered EVs This Year

It’s lonely at the top, but we have a feeling that’s just the way that Tesla likes it. The rest of the auto industry may have finally embraced electrification, but Tesla still reigns supreme over the EV market. Through the first eight months of 2021, the marque’s battery-powered cars and SUVs made up nearly two thirds of those registered in the US. According to new data from Experian (h/t Inside EVs), 294,218 electric vehicles were sold between January and August. That number only accounts for 2.7 percent of total automobile sales, but represents a 114 percent increase compared to the same period...
BUSINESS
CBS Denver

‘Just Bad Training’: Colorado Semi-Truck Driving Schools Noticing Lack Of Experience

DENVER (CBS4) – Another October snow storm is lined up to hit Colorado overnight Monday, likely to make roads more dangerous. Snow added to steep hills would likely make things tough for drivers, especially semi-truck drivers trying to navigate the high country. “Of course you factor in the weather. If you’re not experienced and you don’t know what you’re doing then you set yourself up for failure,” said Harold Trent, school director at United States Truck Driving School in Wheat Ridge. “Winter conditions, you’re not going to come off of that mountain, 30, 35 miles an hour.” There’s another aspect of it...
WHEAT RIDGE, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ethanol#One Gas#Tires#Cars#Mtbe#Honda#Kia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
arcamax.com

The Art (and Science) of a Prototyping Business

"I invented a new product a couple of years ago and obtained a patent for my invention. A few months later, I set up a corporation with two other individuals to develop and market the product. "The first individual is an 'angel' investor with deep pockets while the second individual...
SCIENCE
arcamax.com

2022 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid

Is an extra 15 or so miles-per-gallon worth paying $3,900 more?. Right now, the $3,900 more you'll pay to buy the hybrid version of the Elantra -- which goes about 15 miles farther overall on a gallon of gas than the non-hybrid Elantra -- must be juxtaposed against the cost of gas, which is hovering right around $3 per gallon in most parts of the country.
BUYING CARS
arcamax.com

8 Top Tips for Preparing for Birth

You're in the homestretch! By the end of the last trimester, most moms-to-be are ready to have their babies -- now!. By now, you know which hospital or birth center you'll deliver at. Perhaps you've even taken a tour or a class there. If not, it's a great idea to take a dry run to see exactly the best way to go. Locate and practice an alternate route, or even two. Find out where you're supposed to park and which entrance you should use. Sometimes the door you're supposed to use differs depending on the time of day.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Independent

Car review: The Ford Mustang Mach-E sits firmly in the middle of the road

When first you meet a Ford Mustang Mach-E you’re forced to ask yourself one of the most fundamental questions about the automobile: how do I get into the darn thing? Unlike old-fashioned metal, Ford’s first proper purpose-built ground-up electric car design does away with archaic door handles and outdated keys. Instead there is a little button you push, and out the front door pops. It has a tiny vestigial handle, like the surround on a Yale front door lock, but it’s not necessary, and is really just there as a reminder of how cars used to be (the rear doors...
CARS
WEHT/WTVW

Traffic alerts for US 41 in Princeton and Evansville, SR 164 in Jasper

Evansville There will be lane restrictions next week for the interchange at U.S. 41 and I-69. Beginning on or around Monday, Oct. 25, contractors will begin installing foundations for high-mast lights. During this operation workers will restrict one ramp at a time and the work will be performed on each of the ramps at the […]
EVANSVILLE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy