Motormouth: Confused by different types of gas

You're in the homestretch! By the end of the last trimester, most moms-to-be are ready to have their babies -- now!. By now, you know which hospital or birth center you'll deliver at. Perhaps you've even taken a tour or a class there. If not, it's a great idea to take a dry run to see exactly the best way to go. Locate and practice an alternate route, or even two. Find out where you're supposed to park and which entrance you should use. Sometimes the door you're supposed to use differs depending on the time of day.

