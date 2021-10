If certain rooms in your home—like basements and bathrooms—are prone to high humidity, and you live in a climate where spring and summer’s warm air traps even more moisture, then you may want to consider getting a portable dehumidifier. The ideal humidity range indoors is between 30 and 50 percent, and once the moisture level gets any higher, your home may breed mold and mildew, or even get water damage. Dehumidifiers work by drawing in moist air (with a fan) through coils that cool the air and trap the excess moisture through condensation in a water reservoir, then spread dry air back into the room. Some dehumidifiers require you to regularly dump the tank, while others have the option of a passive, continuous drain system or a pump to expel water through a nearby sink or window. We took convenience features like these into consideration when selecting a variety of dehumidifiers that should work for your needs.

