Fintech unicorn Tipalti launches in Europe
Global payables automation platform Tipalti has announced its expansion into Europe with the opening of a London office, according to the official press release. The unicorn, valued at USD 2 billion+, launches in the market following 83% YoY growth in North America. It estimates to invest GBP 100 million over a five year period, marking a key milestone in its international expansion. Tipalti helps high-velocity businesses eradicate manual payables processes - the most time-consuming function in the finance department - and has more than 1,500 customers including Amazon Twitch, National Geographic, Business Insider, Farmdrop, Hopin, Cazoo, and Time Out.thepaypers.com
