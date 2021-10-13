CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fintech unicorn Tipalti launches in Europe

thepaypers.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGlobal payables automation platform Tipalti has announced its expansion into Europe with the opening of a London office, according to the official press release. The unicorn, valued at USD 2 billion+, launches in the market following 83% YoY growth in North America. It estimates to invest GBP 100 million over a five year period, marking a key milestone in its international expansion. Tipalti helps high-velocity businesses eradicate manual payables processes - the most time-consuming function in the finance department - and has more than 1,500 customers including Amazon Twitch, National Geographic, Business Insider, Farmdrop, Hopin, Cazoo, and Time Out.

IN THIS ARTICLE
