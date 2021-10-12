CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Tony Fernandes: Valued at over US$1b, AirAsia Group's digital businesses achieve unicorn status in record time

By Tan Siew Mung
theedgemarkets.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKUALA LUMPUR (Oct 12): AirAsia Group Bhd group chief executive officer Tan Sri Tony Fernandes said on Tuesday (Oct 12) that the budget airline's digital businesses which have a valuation of over US$1 billion (about RM4.17 billion) have achieved the unicorn status in record time at under two years since the group accelerated the growth momentum of its non-airline businesses during the Covid-19 pandemic-driven aviation sector downturn.

#Airasia#Digital Economy#The Unicorn#Airasia Group#Airasia Group Bhd#Asean#Airasia Digital Sdn Bhd#Airasia Digital#Airasia Data Sdn Bhd#Big Pay Pte Ltd#Teleport Everywhere#Axiata Group Bhd#Edotco#The Airasia Group
