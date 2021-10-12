Tony Fernandes: Valued at over US$1b, AirAsia Group's digital businesses achieve unicorn status in record time
KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 12): AirAsia Group Bhd group chief executive officer Tan Sri Tony Fernandes said on Tuesday (Oct 12) that the budget airline's digital businesses which have a valuation of over US$1 billion (about RM4.17 billion) have achieved the unicorn status in record time at under two years since the group accelerated the growth momentum of its non-airline businesses during the Covid-19 pandemic-driven aviation sector downturn.www.theedgemarkets.com
Comments / 0