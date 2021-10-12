Tony Fernandes: Valued at over US$1b, AirAsia Group's digital businesses achieve unicorn status in record time

TOKYO (Oct 21): Japan's Shionogi & Co Ltd said on Wednesday it started a Phase II/III clinical trial for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate. The trial for the recombinant protein-based vaccine will take place in Japan and follows a Phase I trial in the country, Shionogi said in a statement. The company will also prepare to conduct multiple trials globally, it said.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 21 HOURS AGO