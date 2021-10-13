CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

G7 advisors urge big changes to manage risks to global economy

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OWBFZ_0cPfRM5s00

LONDON (Reuters) - The governance of the world economy needs to be overhauled to ensure it can withstand future health and economic shocks, as well as challenges posed by climate change and the rise of China, advisors to the Group of Seven rich nations said.

Supply chains, vaccine distribution, access to critical minerals, cyber threats, digital tax, crypto-assets and climate change required a step change in how the world economy is managed, the advisors said in a report published on Wednesday.

Mark Sedwill, a former head of Britain’s civil service and national security advisor who chaired the G7 Advisory Panel on Economic Resilience, said the G7 should work together more effectively to identify and manage emerging risks or coercion.

On China, the advisors said Beijing was determined to reach market dominance in areas such as artificial intelligence and biotechnology, and had already done so in the refining and production of minerals key to the world’s green transition.

The panel recommended investment in new infrastructure and research, ensuring that trade rules supported the fight against climate change, and a commitment to information-sharing, traceability and standards reform for minerals critical to the green transition.

The report will form part of discussions at a Group of 20 leaders’ summit in Rome later this month and at the COP26 Climate Change Conference in Glasgow in November.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

China's economy stumbles on power crunch, property woes

BEIJING, Oct 18 (Reuters) - China's economy hit its slowest pace of growth in a year in the third quarter, hurt by power shortages and wobbles in the property sector, highlighting the challenge facing policymakers as they seek to prop up a faltering recovery while reining in the real estate sector.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Sedwill
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Global Economy#World Economy#Climate Change#Infrastructure#Group Of 20
Washington Post

China’s power shortages, housing struggles put the brakes on its economy

It was the summer when the rains wouldn’t stop. The lights went out. And a housing boom came to a shuddering halt. China’s economy still grew 4.9 percent in the third quarter, matching its rate from a year earlier. But it lagged behind projections, reflecting that simply controlling the spread of the coronavirus isn’t enough to ensure smooth sailing.
ECONOMY
WREG

China’s economic growth weakens amid construction slowdown

BEIJING (AP) — China’s economic growth is sinking under pressure from a construction slowdown and power shortages, prompting warnings about a possible shock to its trading partners and global financial markets. The world’s second-largest economy grew by a weaker-than-expected 4.9% over a year ago in the three months ending in September, down from the previous […]
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
Reuters

China says will help relieve "distress" of small companies - People's Daily

SHANGHAI, Oct 19 (Reuters) - China’s commerce minister Wang Wentao said the country will take action to relieve the “distress and concerns” of small- and medium-sized enterprises, in an interview posted in the official People’s Daily on Tuesday. China will “make full use of fiscal funds and policy-based financial tools...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Australian shares inch higher on tech, banking boost

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose on Tuesday, helped by technology and banking stocks, with sentiment aided by stronger global markets due to gains in U.S. mega-cap technology companies. The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.27% to 7,400.9 by 0030 GMT, building on the benchmark’s 0.26% jump on Monday. Global...
MARKETS
TheConversationAU

Who's who in Glasgow: 5 countries that could make or break the planet's future under climate change

The climate talks in Glasgow are just days away, and may be the last chance to coordinate global efforts to stop the planet warming beyond 1.5℃ this century. More than 100 world leaders will attend the summit to try to agree on the details of crucial issues, such as timetables to deliver on emissions reduction commitments. So which countries hold the cards? Well, the nature of these particular climate talks make it less likely one or more states – regardless of their power or contribution to climate change – will determine the summit’s success. But this wasn’t always the case....
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationAU

China's global diplomatic approach is shifting, and Australia would do well to pay attention to it

In 1934, Mao Zedong’s embattled guerrilla forces began what was to prove an epic military withdrawal from southern China to a stronghold in the north of the country. This became known as the Long March. It enabled the Communists to break out of so-called “encirclement campaigns” to fight another day against Chiang Kai-shek’s Nationalists. In Chinese Communist Party history, there is hardly a more indelible moment. It is certain to have been imprinted on the consciousness of Xi Jinping by his father Xi Zhongxun, a Mao-era military commissar and later a vice premier. Fast forward to 2021, and there have been...
INDIA
Reuters

Reuters

204K+
Followers
224K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy