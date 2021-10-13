CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
EVENING 5: Axiata, Celcom apply to strike out Tune Talk injunction

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn today’s edition of Evening 5, Axiata Group and its Celcom companies have applied to strike out a lawsuit filed by three Tune Talk shareholders. Meanwhile, Tan Sri Tony Fernandes says the best is yet to come after pointing out that AirAsia’s digital businesses became unicorns in record time.

EVENING 5: Injunction filed ahead of Celcom-Digi merger

In today’s edition of Evening 5 — Three shareholders of Tune Talk want to stop Axiata from including the sale of a Tune Talk stake in the proposed Celcom-Digi merger. Meanwhile, EPF and KWAP increase their respective stakes in Bursa Malaysia, and Petronas sells its entire stake in the Shah Deniz natural gas project for about RM9.41 billion.
Ulta to announce new Google partnership, 50 new stores per year during virtual investor event

Ulta Beauty Inc. is hosting a virtual analyst and investor event on Tuesday where it plans to announce a partnership with Google , an investment in an AI retail technology company Adeptmind, and more. The Google partnership will leverage Ulta Beauty's GlamLab Virtual try-on tool for lipstick and eyeshadow within certain brands in Google search and on the YouTube platform. Ulta will also launch a $20 million Digital Innovation Fund that will partner with early-stage investors, entrepreneurs and others. Same-day delivery is coming to some markets, and cost-saving targets of $150 million to $200 million are set. For fiscal 2022 through fiscal 2024, Ulta Beauty is forecasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5% to 7% for sales, low-double digit CAGR for earnings per share, comparable sales growth of 3% to 5% annually and 50 new stores per year. Ulta shares fell 4.2% in Tuesday premarket trading, but the stock is up 41.5% for the year to date. The benchmark S&P 500 index [s:spx] is up 19.5% for 2021 so far.
Virgin Media O2 launches first joint product in bid to take on BT

Virgin Media O2 has launched its first joint product since the two company’s £31 billion merger earlier this year to take on BT.Customers of both brands can expect their pay monthly mobile data allowance to be doubled, while broadband speeds will be upgraded to the next available tier, free of charge.The firm is hoping its Volt offering will lure new customers who may only have one service but not the other, as well as those not currently using either.Bill payers who link their two accounts together from Monday will also have roaming in 75 countries added – usually £4.99 per...
Axiata, Sinar Mas exploring Indonesian mobile unit deal — sources

(Oct 8): Malaysia’s biggest wireless carrier Axiata Group Bhd and Indonesian conglomerate Sinar Mas Group are exploring options that could include a merger of their telecommunications operations in Indonesia, according to people with knowledge of the matter. The owners of PT XL Axiata and PT Smartfren Telecom are working with...
Meggitt says US takeover will go ahead despite UK government intervention

The British aerospace manufacturer Meggitt said it was confident its £6.3bn takeover by a US rival would go ahead, after the business secretary, Kwarsi Kwarteng, intervened in the deal over national security concerns. Kwarteng referred the proposed acquisition of Coventry-based Meggitt by Parker-Hannifin to the Competition and Markets Authority on...
Malaysia government tells those who choose not to get Covid vaccine: ‘We will make life very difficult’

Malaysia has promised to get tough with those who refuse to take the Covid-19 vaccines without a valid reason. “Sorry to say, we will make life very difficult for you if you’re not vaccinated by choice,” health minister Khairy Jamaluddin said at an event in Serdang Hospital on 16 October, The Straits Times reported.“If you choose not to vaccinate, then we will probably ask you to do regular tests that you have to pay for,” he said.A plan under the National Testing Strategy, which will be unveiled next week, will explain the actions that Malaysia will take against those who...
Stocks rise with US big growth shares; five-year US yields climb

NEW YORK (Oct 19): Global stock indexes mostly rose on Monday following gains in U.S. mega-cap technology and other growth names, while five-year Treasury yields rose to their highest levels since early 2020. The dollar dipped after data showed production at U.S. factories fell by the most in seven months...
Ericsson plans cut in China ops on Huawei backlash, flags supply chain issues

STOCKHOLM (Oct 19): Sweden's Ericsson announced on Tuesday plans to reduce its operations in China after suffering a big sales drop in one of its biggest markets due to retaliation for Sweden's ban on China's Huawei from selling 5G gear in the country. The news came as the company reported...
Samsung SDI, Stellantis agree joint EV battery deal — source

SEOUL (Oct 19): South Korean battery maker Samsung SDI Co Ltd and global automaker Stellantis NV have agreed to jointly produce electric vehicle (EV) batteries for the North American market, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday. Samsung SDI, an affiliate of South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics,...
Alibaba unveils one of China’s most advanced chips

(Oct 19): Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. unveiled a new server chip that’s based on advanced 5-nanometer technology, marking a milestone in China’s pursuit of semiconductor self-sufficiency. The Chinese tech giant’s newest chip is based on micro-architecture provided by the SoftBank Group Corp.-owned Arm Ltd., according to a statement Tuesday. Alibaba,...
EVENING 5: AAX falls on plan to pay 0.5% of debt

In today’s edition of Evening 5 — AirAsia X sees its shares fall after proposing to pay just 0.5% of debt owed to each of its creditors. In other news, an arrest warrant is out for Transmile Group founder and former CEO Gan Boon Aun, while F1 partners Petronas and Mercedes deny parting ways.
Food group Danone keeps 2021 guidance in spite of inflation pressures

PARIS (Oct 19): French food group Danone kept its guidance that it would return to profitable growth in the second half of 2021 even though sales growth slowed in the third quarter, highlighting the challenges facing its new chief executive. The consumer goods giant, owner of Evian and Badoit water...
Challenges abound as Tata draws up flight plan for Air India

NEW DELHI (Oct 19): Tata Sons' $2.4 billion purchase of debt-ridden, government-owned Air India will give the conglomerate immediate access to valuable flying rights and landing slots that will help it claw back market share from foreign rivals. But industry executives warn any success will be a long and complicated...
Hong Kong's new China futures create bourse history, but lag rival Singapore

HONG KONG (Oct 19): Hong Kong's new futures product based on an index of onshore Chinese shares, which began trading Monday, had the highest first-day trading value of any new futures launched on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong, according to the bourse. The data underscore the demand from investors...
Chinese tycoon takes on Cathay with new airline in Hong Kong

(Oct 19): A new airline with ties to Beijing is trying to muscle into Hong Kong, a patch long dominated by stalwart Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. Founded by property magnate Bill Wong, Greater Bay Airlines has ambitions to fly to 104 destinations in mainland China and North, South and Southeast Asia, including Bangkok and Phuket. Scheduled flights haven’t begun yet, with the carrier only receiving its air operator’s certificate at the beginning of the month and an air-transport license still to be procured.
China’s property sector contracts for first time since pandemic

(Oct 19): China’s property and construction industries contracted in the third quarter for the first time since the start of the pandemic, weighed by a slump in real estate. Output in the real-estate industry, a mainstay of the economy as its activities supports sectors from furniture to commodities, shrank 1.6% from a year ago, according to a supplemental report on gross domestic product released Tuesday by the National Bureau of Statistics. The sector grew 7.1% in the three months through June and this contraction is the first since the first quarter of 2020.
Climate finance to be a key issue for developing countries at COP26

THERE is a lot riding on the upcoming 26th United Nations (UN) Climate Change Conference, better known as COP26, as nations around the world will be relied on to commit to tougher targets to help limit the rise in global temperatures to 1.5°C. After a year’s delay because of the...
