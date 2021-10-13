CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

GLOBAL MARKETS-World stocks soft before U.S. CPI, oil near multi-year highs

By Carolyn Cohn
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

* Oil steady near Monday’s multi-year highs

* European stocks, U.S. stock futures fall

* Dollar dips from Tuesday’s one-year high

LONDON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - World stocks steadied around the week’s lows with the mood dampened by inflation worries ahead of U.S. consumer price data later on Wednesday, with economic recovery in many countries keeping oil prices near multi-year highs.

September U.S. CPI is forecast to show a monthly gain of 0.3%, according to a Reuters poll. Minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s September policy meeting are also due later, while JPMorgan will be the first major bank to report at the unofficial start of the company earnings season.

“The markets are at a crossroads,” said Giles Coghlan, chief currency analyst at HYCM. “Are we are in a stagflationary environment - will we see low growth but high inflation? That’s the concern.”

The MSCI world equity index was flat after dropping in the previous three sessions. S&P futures fell 0.4% after the S&P 500 dropped 0.2% overnight on earnings jitters.

European stocks fell 0.4% and are nearly 5% below their August peak. UK stocks dropped 0.4%.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan clawed back some ground, rising 0.3% after falling over 1% a day earlier, its worst daily performance in three weeks.

Positive trade figures from China, which showed export growth unexpectedly accelerated in September, provided some relief to those worried about a slowdown in the world’s second-largest economy.

The data helped Chinese blue chips jump 1.2%, despite continued weakness in real estate stocks.

Japan’s Nikkei shed 0.3%, as high energy prices and a weak yen mean trouble for a country that buys the bulk of its oil from overseas.

The dollar fell 0.2% against an index of currencies after hitting a one-year high in the previous session on rising expectations the Fed will announce a tapering of stimulus next month, with interest rate hikes following next year.

Three U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers on Tuesday said the U.S. economy had healed enough for the central bank to begin to withdraw its crisis-era support.

The dollar steadied at 113.58 yen after hitting its highest in nearly three years against the Japanese currency on Tuesday. The euro was up 0.2% at $1.1551.

Ten-year U.S. Treasury yields, meanwhile, steadied at 1.5804% after hitting four-month highs on Tuesday.

Germany’s 10-year yield was unchanged at -0.10% after rising to -0.085% earlier, its highest since late May.

“There is pressure from the inflation story,” said Charles Diebel, head of fixed income at asset manager Mediolanum, pointing to increased expectations of UK rate hikes.

“People are worrying about the same happening elsewhere, they fear inflation will be so persistent central banks will be forced to respond.”

Oil prices lost some froth on the inflation concerns although surging prices for power generation fuel such as coal and natural gas limited losses.

Brent crude was steady at $83.40 a barrel, off Monday’s three-year high of $84.60, while U.S. crude inched lower to $80.63, off Monday’s seven-year high of $82.18.

Gold, used as a hedge against inflation, rose 0.3% to $1,765 an ounce.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#European#Jpmorgan#Hycm#Msci#S P#Asia Pacific#Chinese#Fed
Reuters

China's economy stumbles on power crunch, property woes

BEIJING, Oct 18 (Reuters) - China's economy hit its slowest pace of growth in a year in the third quarter, hurt by power shortages and wobbles in the property sector, highlighting the challenge facing policymakers as they seek to prop up a faltering recovery while reining in the real estate sector.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
China
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
AFP

US industrial output drops 1.3% in Sept amid supply issues: Fed

Output by US industries fell 1.3 percent last month amid continued supply constraints hindering manufacturing, the Federal Reserve reported Monday. Faced with ongoing supply bottlenecks, factory output fell 0.7 percent last month after a 0.4 percent drop in August according to the revised data.
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Stocks open lower after China slowdown as investors await earnings

Major U.S. stock indexes kicked off the week on a soft note Monday, under pressure after data showed slowing economic growth in China, and as investors awaited a heavy slate of corporate earnings. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 153 points, or 0.4%, to 35,143, while the S&P 500 was down 0.4% at 4,455 and the Nasdaq Composite gave up 0.3% to trade at 14,853. China reported 4.9% year-over-year growth in the third quarter, a big slowdown from the 7.9% recorded in the second quarter as construction output slowed.
STOCKS
FOXBusiness

Stocks mixed as oil hits 7-year high

U.S. stock indexes were mixed Monday as oil prices ticked to seven-year highs and industrial production slowed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 36 points, or 0.1%, while the S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq Composite index advanced 0.34% and 0.84%, respectively. Ticker Security Last Change Change %. I:DJI DOW...
STOCKS
OilPrice.com

Oil Rallies To Fresh Multi-Year Highs

Oil prices rose early on Monday, extending Friday’s gains and hitting fresh multi-year highs, as the energy crisis in Europe and Asia continues to brighten the outlook for oil products to replace record-priced natural gas and coal. As of 3:20 a.m. EDT on Monday, the prompt WTI Crude contract was...
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

U.S. oil prices settle slightly higher, but below their highest intraday level since 2014

U.S. crude-oil futures settled with a modest gain on Monday, after tapping their highest intraday price level since 2014. The lofty prices for crude raised the potential for demand destruction in the energy market, said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery edged up by 16 cents, or 0.2%, to settle at $82.44 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange after trading as high as $83.87. On Friday, prices settled at $82.28, the highest finish for a front-month contract since Oct. 21, 2014.
TRAFFIC
The Independent

High energy prices send FTSE 100 falling

London’s top index slipped on Monday, giving back some of the heavy gains it made last week, as markets worried about rising energy prices.The index closed at 7203.83 points, 30.2 down on Friday’s close, a drop of 0.4%.“It’s been a lacklustre start to the week, as the optimism of last week has given way to concerns that rising energy prices could well translate into weaker growth, as well as the risk of some possible policy tightening by central banks to help anchor future inflation expectations,” said CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson.Travel companies such as IAG the owner of British...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WREG

China’s economic growth weakens amid construction slowdown

BEIJING (AP) — China’s economic growth is sinking under pressure from a construction slowdown and power shortages, prompting warnings about a possible shock to its trading partners and global financial markets. The world’s second-largest economy grew by a weaker-than-expected 4.9% over a year ago in the three months ending in September, down from the previous […]
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

204K+
Followers
224K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy