More UAE dollar bonds expected next year, local currency issues to follow

DUBAI, Oct 13 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates federal government will be in the market next year for more dollar bond issuances and is working on plans to issue local currency debt, a finance ministry official said on Wednesday.

Local currency bonds will be issued “in due time” and there is not yet a specific date for the next dollar issuance, said Younis Al Khoori, the Ministry of Finance’s undersecretary. The UAE made its debt capital markets debut a week ago to raise $4 billion.

The UAE federal government had never issued bonds before but several of the seven emirates have, most notably the capital Abu Dhabi and commerce hub Dubai. (Reporting by Lisa Barrington and Saeed Azhar; Editing by Alison Williams)