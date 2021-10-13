University of California San Diego Info Session: Machine Learning Engineering Bootcamp

California has about 1 million households that don’t have bank accounts, the majority of which are Black and Latino, according to data from the federal government. But they could soon have access to state backed, no fee checking accounts after Gov. Gavin Newsom signed AB 1177 last week. The law will set up a commission to study the feasibility of creating so-called “CalAccounts.”

