San Diego, CA

University of California San Diego Info Session: Machine Learning Engineering Bootcamp

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInterested in pursuing a career in machine learning engineering? The University of California San Diego invites you to a webinar on entering the field, where you’ll also be able to ask questions and learn more about UCSD’s machine learning engineering bootcamp powered by Springboard, the online learning platform offering self-paced and mentor-led programs in the most in-demand tech careers.

case.edu

School of Medicine data science and informatics info session

Are you looking to make a difference in health care through analytics and data science? A master’s degree in the burgeoning career field of informatics can help you do just that. Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine offers four unique graduate degree options specifically designed to help you transform...
COLLEGES
Asia Media

Engineering professor Suhas Diggavi recognized for machine learning research

Suhas Diggavi, professor of electrical and computer engineering at the UCLA Samueli School of Engineering, has received a 2021 Facebook statistics for improving insights, models and decisions award for his research on privacy in machine learning and analytics. Diggavi is the only professor in the University of California system to...
ENGINEERING
Government Technology

Study Compares Coding Bootcamps With Universities

Analysts from the data research company Optimal say the current rise of “tech bootcamp” training courses has coincided with the largest college enrollment decline in a decade, as students look to cost-effective alternatives to gain IT credentials outside of traditional four-year degree programs. After his company unveiled a ranked list...
COLLEGES
KPBS

California is studying public banking, could it come to San Diego?

California has about 1 million households that don’t have bank accounts, the majority of which are Black and Latino, according to data from the federal government. But they could soon have access to state backed, no fee checking accounts after Gov. Gavin Newsom signed AB 1177 last week. The law will set up a commission to study the feasibility of creating so-called “CalAccounts.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
dailybruin.com

UCLA announces new efforts to be designated as a Hispanic-Serving Institution

On Sept. 24, UCLA announced new initiatives in its efforts to be federally designated as a Hispanic-Serving Institution by 2025. UCLA pledged to create new faculty lines and fellowships and devote more resources to Latinx-related research. UCLA first announced its intention to become an HSI in December 2020, which would...
COLLEGES
Newswise

UC San Diego Health Physicians Top the List in San Diego County

Newswise — More than 100 UC San Diego Health physicians have been named “Top Docs” in the 2021 San Diego Magazine “Physicians of Exceptional Excellence” survey, an annual opportunity for doctors across the region to vote for much-admired colleagues. “UC San Diego Health physicians have always provided the most professional,...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
goldrushcam.com

California Attorney General Secures Victory in Lawsuit Challenging Approval of San Diego Development in High Wildfire Risk Area – 1,284 Acre Otay Ranch

October 9, 2021 - OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta on Thursday applauded a decision by the San Diego Superior Court ordering the County of San Diego to vacate its. approval of the Otay Ranch Village 14 and Planning Areas 16/19 (collectively, Otay Ranch) project. The Otay Ranch project...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Travel Bugs World

These luxury resorts in San Diego, California, are offering poolside day escapes for locals and non-guests.

(San Diego, California) With beaches closed, how does a day out at a luxury San Diego resort sound?This week, some of San Diego's luxury hotels are offering you access to their pool and spa facilities. Thanks to the excellent value offerings for non-guests, locals can enjoy the amenities at four and five-star hotels for the day without the cost of the hotel room.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Business Journal

Longfellow Expanding San Diego Portfolio

Has expanded its San Diego holdings with the purchase of a 16.8-acre Sorrento Mesa Business Park. Based in Boston, Longfellow has become a major player in San Diego’s life science real estate since first entering the market in November 2018. In the latest deal, Longfellow bought Centerpark Plaza on Flanders...
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegoville.com

What Disrespect! San Diego Ranked Only #5 Best Taco City In California?! But By Whom?

Some San Diegans are up in arms over a recent ranking that put America's Finest City in the paltry #5 position on a list of best California cities for tacos. "We looked for cities with wide access to taquerias, top Michelin honors, high consumer ratings, and taco festivals," reads the article 2021’s Best California Cities for Tacos on LawnStarter's blog. "We even considered Google search volumes for 'tacos' to gauge local taco love."
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

L.A., San Diego school districts are sued over student COVID vaccine mandate

California’s two largest school districts — Los Angeles and San Diego — are targeted in lawsuits challenging their student COVID-19 vaccination mandates, alleging the vaccines are too new and that unvaccinated children face discrimination and the denial of their equal right to a public education. Both school systems were ahead of the state in requiring […]
SAN DIEGO, CA

