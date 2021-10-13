CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bank of Spain Criticizes El Salvador's Foray Into Bitcoin

bitcoin.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bank of Spain, the central bank of the country, criticized the adoption process El Salvador chose when declaring Bitcoin legal tender last month. In a report titled “The role of crypto assets as legal tender: the example of El Salvador,” the bank examines several pain points the country encountered while applying its bitcoin strategy, and raises concerns about how some actions have been taken with little transparency.

news.bitcoin.com

Fortune

El Salvador needs an IMF loan. Its central bank thinks Bitcoin can sweeten the deal

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. El Salvador’s first-of-its-kind adoption of Bitcoin won’t be an obstacle for the government to reach a $1.3 billion loan agreement with the International Monetary Fund, according to the country’s central bank president. The cryptocurrency will...
ECONOMY
bitcoin.com

Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele Taunts Economist Steve Hanke After Bitcoin's Price Skyrockets

On October 15, the day bitcoin’s price surpassed the $60K per unit handle, Salvadoran president Nayib Bukele taunted the professor of applied economics at Johns Hopkins University, Steve Hanke, over his recent statements. At the time, the well known economist warned that El Salvador faces “financial ruin” with “Bukele at the helm,” after El Salvador’s president bought the bitcoin dip when the price was down.
ECONOMY
investing.com

Bitcoin (BTC) Rise Impacted by El Salvador: Bitcoin Magazine

© Reuters. Bitcoin (BTC) Rise Impacted by El Salvador: Bitcoin Magazine. Bitcoin Magazine says Bitcoin rose by over 30% after El Salvador gave its citizens $30. Bitcoin (BTC) is up by 2.42% and trades at $62,286 in the last 24 hours. From the price of BTC, El Salvador citizens have...
CURRENCIES
bitcoin.com

Central Bank of Brazil Reports Brazilians Have Bought More Than $4 Billion in Cryptocurrency This Year

Brazilians have brought over $4 billion of cryptocurrencies to the country, according to numbers from the Central Bank of Brazil. The commercial asset balance report presented shows that Brazilians have consistently acquired over $350 million dollars of cryptocurrencies each month since January. However, according to some analysts from the central bank, this number has the potential to reach double its worth this year.
WORLD
Vitalik Buterin
investing.com

The Balance of Bitcoin’s Use in El Salvador One Month After Its Legalization

The Balance of Bitcoin’s Use in El Salvador One Month After Its Legalization. The problems in the use of the Chivo Wallet have not been completely overcome. There are still complaints from users, some of whom claim to have lost money. President Nayib Bukele announced that about $2 million per...
ECONOMY
abc17news.com

El Salvador explores bitcoin mining powered by volcanos

BERLIN, El Salvador (AP) — At a geothermal power plant near El Salvador’s Tecapa volcano, 300 computers whir inside a trailer as they make complex mathematical calculations day and night verifying transactions for the cryptocurrency bitcoin. The pilot project has inspired a rash of volcano emojis from President Nayib Bukele, who made bitcoin legal tender in September, and promises of cheap, renewable energy for so-called bitcoin “mining.” Such operations have been criticized elsewhere in the world for the massive amounts of electricity they use and the resulting carbon footprint. Bukele and others say El Salvador’s geothermal resources _ generating electricity from high-pressure steam produced by the volcano’s subterranean heat _ could be a solution.
INDUSTRY
bitcoin.com

Report: Kenya Has Fourth-Highest Interest in Cryptocurrency Globally

Kenya has the fourth-highest interest in cryptocurrency globally, a new research study by Broker Chooser has found. According to the study, only three countries — Ukraine, Russia, and the United States — have had higher searches for cryptocurrency in the last 12 months than Kenya. Crypto Searches in Kenya Highest...
CURRENCIES
cryptopolitan.com

El Salvador funds new Veterinary hospital with Bitcoin trust profits

El Salvador is building a $4 million vet hospital to be funded by a Bitcoin trust fund. Nayib Bukele said that the money for the investment will be sourced from a bitcoin trust fund insisting that no bitcoin would be sold. On October 10, El Salvador’s president revealed via Twitter...
PETS
Benzinga

Ethereum Co-Founder Opposes El Salvador Bitcoin Adoption Policy

Co-founder of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) Vitalik Buterin is speaking out against the policy of El Salvador President Nayib Bukele to make Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) usage mandatory for merchants and businesses, saying it was against cryptocurrency’s “ideals of freedom.”. What Happened: Buterin says the policy of pushing people to use bitcoin...
CURRENCIES
bitcoinist.com

ETH’s Vitalik Buterin Blasts El Salvador’s Bitcoin Law. Is He On To Something?

It seems like Vitalik Buterin was dying to comment on El Salvador’s Bitcoin Law. A pseudonymous user posted this unpopular opinion on Reddit: El Salvador President Mr Nayab Bukele should not be praised by Crypto community.” And Ethereum’s creator himself answered. With venom. For everyone involved. Is Mr. Buterin right in his assertions or is he just jealous? That’s for you to decide. And Bitcoinist is here to give you the facts and the quotes necessary for an informed decision.
ECONOMY
theblockcrypto.com

Vitalik Buterin calls out 'Bitcoin maximalists' for supporting El Salvador's president Nayib Bukele

Ethereum creator Vitalik Buterin has criticized El Salvador president Nayib Bukele for forcing businesses in the country to adopt bitcoin. Buterin has also called out “Bitcoin maximalists” for supporting Bukele. Ethereum creator Vitalik Buterin criticized El Salvador president Nayib Bukele on Friday for forcing businesses in the country to adopt...
ECONOMY
decrypt.co

Vitalik Buterin: El Salvador's Bitcoin Approach Is 'Contrary to the Ideals' of Crypto

In a surprise Reddit post on Friday, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin had strong words for El Salvador's Bitcoin rollout, and specifically President Nayib Bukele for forcing local businesses to accept the top cryptocurrency. After a Reddit user on the r/cryptocurrency subreddit posted: "Unpopular opinion: El Salvador president Mr Nayab (sic)...
ECONOMY
finovate.com

Cryptocurrencies, Financial Inclusion, and a Look at El Salvador’s Big Bitcoin Bet

One of the biggest experiments in bringing cryptocurrencies to the mainstream is taking place in the small Central American nation of El Salvador. Earlier this summer, the country’s legislative assembly authorized granting Bitcoin status as legal tender inside El Salvador beginning September 7th. One month after Bitcoin joined the U.S. dollar as the second official currency in the country, what can be said of the project so far?
CURRENCIES
The Associated Press

Critics ask IMF to block financing for El Salvador

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — El Salvador’s National Private Business Association and a Jesuit-run university called Friday for restoring ousted judges as a condition on any new loan from the International Monetary Fund for government of President Nayib Bukele. They want the IMF to require the government to restore...
AMERICAS
pymnts

El Salvador’s President a Bitcoin Booster, But Data Point to Uneven Embrace

Roughly a month into the grand bitcoin experiment in El Salvador, how it’s going depends on how you look at it. In the “it’s going gangbusters” camp, we might present as Exhibit A the fast and furious tweets of President Bukele, who said on that social media platform Thursday (Oct. 7), “Since yesterday, Salvadorans are inserting more cash (to buy #bitcoin) than what they are withdrawing from the ATMs. And if we add remittances (almost $2 million per day), the incoming USD QUADRUPLES the outflow. This is very surprising so early in the game.”
WORLD
cryptocoingossip.com

El Salvador’s Heavy-Handed Bitcoin Adoption Violates ‘Crypto Ethos’: Blockchain.com Exec

Nicolas Cary, co-founder and vice chairman of Blockchain.com, today criticized El Salvador’s approach to Bitcoin as legal tender. “I think there’s some valid criticisms of how the program is rolled out in El Salvador in terms of being top down. One of the main ethos of crypto is that there’s really grassroots adoption, and people are doing it voluntarily,” Cary said during the Token 2049 conference in London.
ECONOMY

