Bank of Spain Criticizes El Salvador's Foray Into Bitcoin

It seems like Vitalik Buterin was dying to comment on El Salvador’s Bitcoin Law. A pseudonymous user posted this unpopular opinion on Reddit: El Salvador President Mr Nayab Bukele should not be praised by Crypto community.” And Ethereum’s creator himself answered. With venom. For everyone involved. Is Mr. Buterin right in his assertions or is he just jealous? That’s for you to decide. And Bitcoinist is here to give you the facts and the quotes necessary for an informed decision.

ECONOMY ・ 9 DAYS AGO