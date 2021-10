LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – In late September, 26 governors, including Governor Pete Ricketts, sent a joint letter to President Biden asking for a meeting at the White House to discuss the border crisis. A little more than 2 weeks later, and that meeting has not yet happened. On Wednesday, a group of 10 governors, again including Ricketts, will be in Texas to join their Governor Greg Abbott for a press conference.

TEXAS STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO