CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Scripps Research Front Row Lecture

sandiegomagazine.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLecture: Unlocking new insights into brain-gut communication, metabolism, and longevity. The complex biological processes that regulate our metabolism are closely linked with many aspects of our health, from our weight and mental wellbeing to how long we live. Scripps Research neuroscientist and associate professor Supriya Srinivasan, PhD, leads a team that uses state-of-the-art molecular and genetic tools to investigate how our genes, gut-brain communication and other factors are implicated in metabolism and longevity—and how disease can develop when our internal balance goes awry. Her discoveries are paving the way to potential medicines for metabolic conditions and have led to interesting new insights into longevity.

www.sandiegomagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
Coast News

Scripps’ Patapoutian receives Nobel Prize

REGION — A scientist at Scripps Research in La Jolla today jointly received the Nobel Prize in Physiology of Medicine. Ardem Patapoutian, 53, of Scripps Research in La Jolla was selected as a recipient of the Nobel Prize for his use of “pressure-sensitive cells” to discover a class of sensors that “respond to mechanical stimuli in the skin and internal organs,” according to the Nobel Committee.
SCIENCE
CBS 8

Scripps scientist receives Nobel Prize in chemistry

SAN DIEGO — Two scientists who made molecular developments in California -- one in La Jolla -- were awarded the Nobel Prize in Chemistry this morning for their impact on pharmaceutical research. The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences awarded Benjamin List, a former student and assistant professor at Scripps Research...
CHEMISTRY
wsu.edu

VPR Distinguished Lecture to feature global health research at WSU

The next Vice President for Research Distinguished Lecture will present a portfolio of research activities that provide opportunities for faculty engagement across the Washington State University system. This year’s speaker, Guy Palmer, the Jack and Jan Creighton Endowed Chair and Regents Professor of Pathology and Infectious Diseases, will also highlight...
PULLMAN, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wellbeing#Front Row
ucsd.edu

Scripps Family Members Gift $6 Million for Naming of New Facility to Support Marine Biodiversity Research and Education

The Ted and Jean Scripps Marine Conservation and Technology Facility to open at Scripps Institution of Oceanography in Spring 2022. The University of California San Diego today announced the gift of $6 million from members of the Scripps family to support the naming of a new facility dedicated to research, discovery and education in the field of marine biodiversity and conservation at Scripps Institution of Oceanography.
SAN DIEGO, CA
umich.edu

Ta-You Wu Lecture

The University of Michigan's Department of Physics hosts the annual Ta-You Wu Lecture, which is one of the most prestigious lecture events in our Department. The Lectureship was endowed in 1991 through generous gifts from the University of Michigan Alumni Association in Taiwan. It is named in honor of Michigan Physics alumnus and honorary Doctor of Science, Ta-You Wu, one of the central figures of the 20th century in the Chinese and Taiwanese physics communities. 2021 Ta-You Wu Lecture in Physics.
ANN ARBOR, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Longevity
Daily Trojan

Professor selected as inaugural lecturer

When she was a graduate student at the University of Texas at Austin, Emily Cooperdock co-founded Science Y’all!, the official student science blog of UT Austin’s Jackson School of Geosciences. The platform allowed graduate students to write about their research in layman’s terms and share their experiences and excitement for geoscience with the public.
COLLEGES
uchicago.edu

Watch UChicago faculty discuss research in new Harper Lectures

The University of Chicago’s Harper Lectures return virtually Oct. 13 with a diverse lineup of leading faculty, who will each discuss research and some of the most pressing problems facing society today. With five events over the next month, the Harper Lectures will touch on a wide range of critical...
CHICAGO, IL
beckershospitalreview.com

Fitbit names UCHealth, Scripps & more winners of health equity research initiative

Fitbit is awarding six organizations, including UCHealth and Scripps Research, more than $300,000 for various research projects focused on improving health equity, the company said Oct. 13. The awards are part of Fitbit's health equity research initiative, which the company launched in April to support researchers working on projects addressing...
BUSINESS
Best Life

Eating This Once a Week Slashes Risk of Alzheimer's by 34 Percent, Study Says

While we can't escape the aging process, getting older looks different for everyone, both in how it affects us physically and mentally. One thing many of us worry about is that the older we get, the more likely we are to lose our memories. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2014, there were an estimated 5 million adults 65 and older in the country with dementia, and by 2060, that number is expected to go up to almost 14 million. But that doesn't mean developing the disease is increasing inevitable. There are ways to reduce your risk of developing dementia, including making small changes to what you eat and drink. In fact, one study has found that eating this popular fruit once a week can slash your Alzheimer's risk by up to 34 percent. To see what snack you should be having more often for the sake of your brain, read on.
HEALTH
ucsd.edu

Scripps Receives $2.5 Million to Lead New Coastal Cliff Research

Scientists hope to get better understanding of cliff failures, could lay groundwork for future alert system. A newly funded program to accelerate the science behind coastal bluff failures was signed into law this week. The bill, AB 66, will fund enhanced coastal monitoring to better understand the timing of bluff failures and help inform recommendations towards the development of a potential early landslide warning system.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
smcm.edu

Lecture by Dr. Xiaofei Kang

Turning Ghosts into People: Religion and Gender in the Chinese Communist Revolution. Friday Oct. 22, 1:20-2:30pm, Blackiston. St. Mary’s College is pleased to welcome Dr. Xiaofei Kang, who was a history professor at the College 2000-2006. Currently Dr. Kang is an Associate Professor of religious studies at The George Washington University. In her publications and research, Dr. Kang studies the dynamic interplay of gender, religion, ethnicity and political power in modern China. In the talk she will share with the audience recent research from her upcoming book Enchanted Revolution: Ghosts, Shamans, and Gender Politics in Chinese Communist Propaganda, 1942-1953.
RELIGION
scitechdaily.com

What Actually Happens When COVID-19 Vaccines Enter the Body?

The COVID-19 pandemic, caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, has changed the way people live around the world. As of October 14, 2021, more than 716,000 people have died in the United States alone. Health experts agree that COVID-19 vaccines are one important way to help bring an end to the pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
scrippscollege.edu

Scripps Provides Students with Wide Array of Academic, Career, and Community Resources

Scripps College provides a wealth of academic, career, and community resources for both new and returning students. For those curious about various opportunities—from fellowships and scholarships to studying abroad, tutoring programs to post-graduate work, and equity organizations to on-campus leadership roles—Scripps has a resource for you!. Academic and Career Resources.
CLAREMONT, CA
The Guardian

Nursing Lecturer

Astute Education specialise in recruiting contracted and permanent staff to Nurseries, Primary, Secondary, Further & Higher Education establishments around the world. One of our clients in the United Arab Emirates, an established Education Organisation is looking to appoint qualified Nursing Lecturers / Professors to start employment in January 2022 or as soon as possible thereafter (Notice period permitting) at their campuses in Abu Dhabi, Ajman and Al Ain in the United Arab Emirates.
WORLD
tsl.news

Scripps and Pomona firm up COVID-19 testing rules

Scripps College and Pomona College announced significant changes to student COVID-19 testing regimens this week, adjusting logistics and adding disciplinary incentives to keep students from missing tests. In a Monday email, Scripps Interim President Amy Marcus-Newhall announced that all testing will take place through Student Health Services starting Oct. 11....
POMONA, CA
CBS New York

Mount Sinai Researchers Studying Psychological Effects Of COVID-19 Pandemic On Front-Line Health Care Workers

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The COVID-19 pandemic has been hard on all of us, especially on health care workers who have had to deal with life-and-death issues for the past 18 months. We now know that working on the front lines has taken quite a mental health toll on those workers. CBS2’s Dr. Max Gomez has more on a new study that uses technology to monitor stress among doctors and nurses. READ MORE: Caring During COVID: How Parents Can Help Their Children Handle Pandemic-Related Stress Dr. James Marion, of the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, is a renowned gastroenterologist, but when the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy