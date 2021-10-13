Scripps Research Front Row Lecture
Lecture: Unlocking new insights into brain-gut communication, metabolism, and longevity. The complex biological processes that regulate our metabolism are closely linked with many aspects of our health, from our weight and mental wellbeing to how long we live. Scripps Research neuroscientist and associate professor Supriya Srinivasan, PhD, leads a team that uses state-of-the-art molecular and genetic tools to investigate how our genes, gut-brain communication and other factors are implicated in metabolism and longevity—and how disease can develop when our internal balance goes awry. Her discoveries are paving the way to potential medicines for metabolic conditions and have led to interesting new insights into longevity.www.sandiegomagazine.com
