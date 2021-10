A jealous husband choked his wife to death and set up a false search for her in a bid to rule himself out as a suspect, it is reported.The 27-year-old, named as “Patrick S”, appeared in a German regional court on Tuesday accused of murder and dangerous bodily harm, according to the Bild newspaper. He reportedly denied both crimes but remained silent during the proceedings that day.While the prosecution alleged that their marriage was severely strained due to his “extreme jealousy and lack of self-control”, his wife – said to be a former beauty queen referred to as “Jennifer S”,...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO