CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

Astronomy Colloquium

caltech.edu
 6 days ago

Theo ten Brummelaar (Director) / Gail Schaefer (Associate Director), Director, CHARA Array, Department of Physics and Astronomy, Georgia State University. The CHARA Array is a six 1-m telescope optical/infrared interferometer constructed and operated by Georgia State University and located just to our north at Mount Wilson Observatory. With the largest baselines in the world and milli-arcsecond resolution, the CHARA Array has addressed many aspects of stellar astrophysics including measuring stellar diameters, imaging the surfaces of stars, studying the morphology of AGN cores, resolving the structure of circumstellar disks, imaging targets of opportunity like Novae, and mapping the orbits of close binary companions. We will provide an overview of the Array itself, focusing on the adaptive optics systems, the addition of a seventh movable telescope, experiments with fiber-based beam transport, and the development of the next generation of beam combiners. The new instrumentation will improve sensitivity and provide six-way beam combination at a variety of wavelength regions including R, I, J, H and K bands. We will then highlight recent science results and discuss the open access time that is available to the community through the NOIRLab time allocation process.

www.caltech.edu

Comments / 0

Related
skyatnightmagazine.com

Best space and astronomy posters

Stargazing season is here! Try BBC Sky at Night Magazine today and save 30%!. Space art is cool. Everyone knows that! Images of deep-sky objects, starry night skies, spacewalking astronauts and photographs of Earth set against the inky blackness of the cosmos make for some of the coolest posters and pictures to adorn bedroom or living room walls.
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

Astronomy needs a new long-term approach, new paper argues

Paul M. Sutter is an astrophysicist at SUNY Stony Brook and the Flatiron Institute, host of "Ask a Spaceman" and "Space Radio," and author of "How to Die in Space." Sutter contributed this article to Space.com's Expert Voices: Op-Ed & Insights. Next-generation observatories, both on the ground and in space,...
ASTRONOMY
Garden City Telegram

KWEC to host astronomy night

GREAT BEND - Spend a fall evening gazing at the stars with the Fort Hays State University Astronomy Club led by Dr. Jack Maseberg and Dr. Paul Adams at the Kansas Wetlands Education Center at Great Bend. KWEC will host the star gazing workshop from 8:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Friday.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Georgia State University#Astronomy Colloquium#Department Of Physics#The Chara Array#Novae#Caltech#Hameetman Auditorium
caltech.edu

Mechanical and Civil Engineering Seminar

Earthquake sequence simulations with fault zone fluid flow, pore pressure evolution, and viscoelasticity. Earthquakes and aseismic slip are typically modeled by coupling elasticity and fault friction, but here we describe the rich set of behaviors that arise when accounting for additional processes. We account for fault zone fluid flow and permeability evolution from healing and sealing processes in the hundreds of years between earthquakes and cracking during earthquakes. Even with steady fluid input into the system, this leads to fault valving, the cyclic build-up and release of fluid overpressure (and consequent changes in fault strength), which influence earthquake nucleation and rupture propagation. We also show how fluids ascending from the base of faults can drive aseismic slip transients. Additionally, we explore the transition from localized frictional sliding in the upper crust to distributed viscous flow in the lower crust, examining the role of shear heating and changes in effective viscosity and their influence on earthquake behavior. Accounting for these additional processes brings earthquake simulations much closer to reality, allowing greater consistency with experimental and geologic constraints on fault zone structure and dynamics.
Astronomy.com

Celebrating a century of variable star astronomy

Humans are natural explorers. Once we were clothed, fed, and found shelter, we started wondering, “How does nature work? What’s around us? How did we come to be? What is our place in the universe?”. To answer these questions, we developed theories about the motions of the Sun and the...
ASTRONOMY
Vindy.com

Endowment creates new chair in physics, astronomy

YOUNGSTOWN — Patrick Durrell remembers when Voyager 1 flew by Saturn on Nov. 12, 1980, after passing Jupiter, but by then, his career choice had already made a solid landing. “I’ve always loved astronomy,” Durrell, director of Youngstown State University’s Ward Beecher Planetarium, recalled. “I know I had an interest,...
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
caltech.edu

Materials Science Research Lecture

Noyes 147 (J. Holmes Sturdivant Lecture Hall) Deepfake, Artificial Intelligence: Will Machines Replace Us All?. NOTE: At this time, in-person Materials Research Lectures are open to all Caltech students/staff/faculty/visitors with a valid Caltech ID. Outside community members are welcome to join our online webinar. Webinar Link:. https://caltech.zoom.us/j/83276652110. Webinar ID: 832...
ENGINEERING
Interesting Engineering

Should Astronomy Join the New Space Economy?

A new paper published recently in the preprint database arXiv.org is making some strong and compelling arguments for the commercialization of space-based astronomy missions. "I develop the argument that large science experiments are becoming comparable to terrestrial civil infrastructures in terms of cost," writes Guillem Anglada-Escudé in his paper. "As a result, these should incorporate plans for a return on investment (or impact, not necessarily economic), require a different approach for inter-division coordination within the European Space Agency (ESA), and a broader participation of all society stakeholders (civil society representatives, and the broader public)."
ASTRONOMY
carthage.edu

Science and Policy Thursday Colloquium Series

Science and Policy Research at Carthage: Exploring Human Impacts on Water, Forests, and Climate Change Issues. Discover how people impact their environment, from forever chemicals in our waters to forests impacted by fire and a changing climate. Learn more about ongoing research, policies, and efforts to mitigate human impacts on our natural resources from Carthage professors Sarah Rubinfeld (Chair, Environmental Science), Joy Mast (Chair, Geospatial Science) and Jerald Mast (Chair, Political Science)
KENOSHA, WI
Yale Daily News

Yale astronomy professor named director of National Science Foundation’s Division of Astronomical Sciences

Debra Fischer, Eugene Higgins Professor of Astronomy and former Dean of Academic Affairs, was tapped as the next director of the National Science Foundation’s Division of Astronomical Sciences. The National Science Foundation is a government agency that supports non-medical research in the STEM fields. Fischer will begin a three-year tenure...
SCIENCE
KEDM

Herbert Memorial Astronomy Lecture aims to touch the sun

The Louisiana Tech University Physics program will present the fourth Wallace Herbert Memorial Astronomy Lecture: A Mission to Touch the Sun during Homecoming Week. Dr. Jim Kinnison, who has served as the mission system engineer for the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) Parker Solar Probe since the mission concept study began in 2007, will give a talk on his work with the project at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, in Room 106 of the Integrated Engineering and Science Building. Kinnison will also give the weekly Science Seminar at 4 p.m. the same day in Carson-Taylor Hall, Room 322.
ASTRONOMY
stonybrook.edu

Physics and Astronomy Faculty Named APS Fellows, Win Physics Innovation Award

Three faculty in the Department of Physics and Astronomy in the College of Arts and Sciences have been honored by the American Physical Society — two elected APS Fellows and one winning a Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation Fundamental Physics Innovation Award. Jacobus Verbaarschot, former graduate program director and professor...
STONY BROOK, NY
caltech.edu

DIX Planetary Science Seminar

Tracing Dynamical Evolution of Planetary Systems: From Protoplanets to Young and Mature Planetary Systems. Dynamical tracers of planets, such as their eccentricity, inclination, orbital obliquity, and spin rate, can be used to constrain and refine planet formation and evolution processes. I will begin the talk with mature planetary systems and show how the eccentricity and stellar obliquity of Warm Jupiters, giant planets with orbital periods of 8–200 days, can be used to constrain their origin channels. Using a catalog of Warm Jupiters discovered by TESS, we find Warm Jupiters are likely coming from multiple origin channels. I will then move on to younger planetary systems and discuss how debris disks can be used as a probe of young planetary system architectures. I will show if/how hidden planets could compromise our interpretation of the detected/assumed planet's properties. In most system configurations, fortunately, the debris disk feature is dominated by a single planet. Lastly, I will talk about protoplanets and how giant planets accrete via their circumplanetary disks, reflecting on their spin rates. For a weakly magnetized planet, I will show the maximum spin rate the planet can reach is regulated by its circumplanetary disk's boundary layer and the maximum value is only about 60–80% of the planet's breakup rate, in contrast to the classical picture.
ASTRONOMY
caltech.edu

Diverse Minds Seminar

Join us for a conversation with marine biologist, policy expert and writer Dr. Ayana Elizabeth Johnson. Dr. Johnson will discuss her recent book, "All We Can Save," the future of oceans and climate change, and her personal journey from Brooklyn NY to marine biology to climate policy, and answer audience questions.
SCIENCE
esu.edu

Provost’s Colloquium Series Presents “Visualizing Color Signals in the Brain”

East Stroudsburg University’s Provost’s Colloquium Series, an intellectual experience that promotes dialogue among ESU faculty, staff, students, and community, continues for the Fall 2021 semester with a presentation by Christopher Kavanau, Ph.D., assistant professor of biological sciences. The presentation “Visualizing Color Signals in the Brain” will take place on Wednesday, October 27 at 5:30 p.m. in Beers Lecture Hall. The presentation will also be live streamed on the ESU Live Events webpage.
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
caltech.edu

PhD Thesis Defense

Representation of the semantic structures: from discovery to applications. The world surrounding us is full of structured entities. Scenes can be structured as the sum of objects arranged in space, objects can be decomposed into parts, and even small molecules are composed of atoms. As humans can organize and structure many concepts into smaller components, structural representation has become a powerful tool for various applications. Computer vision utilizes the part-based representation for classical object detection and categorization tasks, and computational neuroscientists use the structural representation to achieve an interpretable and low-dimensional encoding for behavior analysis. Furthermore, structural encoding of the molecules allows the application of machine learning models to optimize experimental reaction conditions in organic chemistry.
SCIENCE
pagosadailypost.com

Celebrate Nation Astronomy Day with ‘Out of This World’ Activities

Saturday, October 9, 2021, is National Astronomy Day sponsored by the National Astronomical League celebrating its 75th year of service to residents of planet Earth. The San Juan Stargazers Astronomy Club is one of over 250 clubs across the U.S. taking part. The Stargazers will be at the Chamber Visitors’ Center from 11am to 3pm. Look for our beautiful new banners. Everyone is invited to attend since there will be something for everyone to learn regardless of your age or skill level.
FESTIVAL
clemson.edu

Clemson alumnus and astronomy professor Chris Walker to deliver Sobczyk Memorial Lecture Oct. 21

Clemson University alumnus Chris Walker, an astronomy professor at the University of Arizona, has been part of what he calls an Antarctic “gold rush.”. But he and others don’t go to Earth’s coldest, driest, highest, and windiest continent to mine its rich mineral deposits. Instead, they are there to mine the ultra-high frequency terahertz photons that rain down from the heavens to gain insight into our cosmic origins.
CLEMSON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy