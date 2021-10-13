CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FADEL Recognized as the Primary Choice for Rights and Royalties Management in the “Publishing Technology Market Competitive Report 2021”

martechseries.com
Cover picture for the articleThe company has a long customer list of high-profile, large and medium-sized publishers thanks, in large part, to the impressive benefits and financial returns delivered by its Intellectual Property Management platform (IPM Suite). FADEL, innovator of rights and royalties management software used by 3 of the “Big 5” educational and...

Related
martechseries.com

New Research Underscores Importance of Content Experience Platforms in Engaging Buyers; Scaling Demand & ABM Programs

Study Finds Correlation Between Content Experiences and Increased Customer Satisfaction & Value. New research finds that 74% of surveyed marketers can identify the right accounts and 63% can attract them, but only 11% feel confident they can engage their buyer effectively. The research was commissioned by leading cloud-based content experience platform (CEP) Uberflip and was conducted by Forrester Consulting in September 2021. The study focuses on the presence and use of CEPs within enterprise organizations, and finds that marketers believe curated, relevant content experiences play an important role in successful buyer engagement.
MARKETING
martechseries.com

Marketing Technology Highlights of The Week: Featuring AdRoll, Clickatell, Amobee, Coveo and more!

How do marketing leaders work on unifying their marketing and communications activities keeping authenticity at the core? The right marketing and sales intelligence can help drive better initiatives. Catch these latest martech highlights where we share weekly tips, insights, predictions and thoughts by the industry’s top marketing and martech experts!
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Activision and Electronic Arts Marketing Executive Kimberly Salzer Steps in as VP for Global Marketing of StrongNode.io

StrongNode.io introduces Kim Salzer as its Vice President for Global Marketing to help build a secure and stronger ecosystem harnessing the power of edge computing technology and leveraging blockchain. Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) tech company and innovation lab StrongNode.io welcomes Kimberly Salzer as its new Vice President for Global Marketing. Kim Salzer...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

VOZIQ Rebrands Itself to VOZIQ AI; Launches a Dedicated AI Center of Excellence (ACE) for Clients

VOZIQ announces the launch of its new website and a dedicated AI Center of Excellence (ACE) that helps recurring revenue businesses achieve customer retention breakthroughs and maximize their AI through continuous innovation. The ACE brings together required skills and resources in one place and is designed to constantly enhance retention efforts with newer models or additional use cases.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Innovative Social Networking Platform Crypter Launches The “Next Safemoon With Great Utility”

Groundbreaking crypto-driven social network platform, Crypter, brings together the best of both worlds with their unique Engage-to-Earn reward system. Crypter has been described by many, especially crypto enthusiasts and experts, as the next big thing in the digital currency space; creating a platform to bring together different categories of people, particularly with their Engage-to-Earn reward system. The Facebook-like platform seeks to break the barriers that currently exist in the social media space, with the introduction of $Crypt Token further substantiating this claim.
INTERNET
martechseries.com

Business Reporter: How Digital Transformation Is Changing the Face of Due Diligence

Perpetual KYC (Know Your Customer) enabled by intelligent process automation can reduce risk, as well as costs. In a video published on Business Reporter, Nick Ford, VP for Strategic Alliances at Encompass Corporation and Chris Laws, VP, Product, Strategy and GTM at Dun & Bradstreet, explain why a sea change is due in KYC including a shift away from error-prone and time-consuming manual processes to ongoing and automated due diligence. Despite the great strides it has made in terms of digitalisation, KYC is still a very manual process, where data is collected from separate databases such as registries, regulators, stock exchange listings, business data sets and adverse media. With these error-prone and time-consuming processes KYC checks at onboarding and the identification of beneficial owners can take weeks or even months.
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

BEUROP Launches DeFi Trading & Marketing Platform for Blockchain Startups

Following the launch of its deflationary BEPR token, Blockchain Euro Project (BEUROP) is preparing to establish its first product: a DeFi crypto trading and marketing platform for developing blockchain industry startups. What is BEUROP?. BEUROP is a European blockchain-powered company that focuses on making cryptocurrency startups transparent, efficient, and reliable....
MARKETS
martechseries.com

Adshares.net web3 Protocol Disrupts Digital Advertising Market

Adshares is a web3 decentralized marketplace for advertising, also being the most advanced blockchain-based projects in the advertising market. Adshares offers CPM, CPA, popup and pop-under campaigns. In 2017, the Adshares Blockchain ($ADS) launched as the first technology to connect Publishers and Advertisers directly, cutting out the middleman in advertising...
INTERNET
martechseries.com

Privacy Conference: Usercentrics and Pridatect Organize First UP! Day of Privacy

This online event gathers global privacy, security and compliance experts, including leaders from HubSpot, Uber and Zalando. On November 3rd, Usercentrics, the European market leader in consent management, together with Pridatect, will host the UP! Day of Privacy. This event will focus on various facets of data protection, from transparency and compliance to best practices and tools. Among the speakers will be Pamela Murray (HubSpot), Jeff Orlowski (director of the Netflix documentary “The Social Dilemma”) and Margo Steiner (Zalando). UP! Day of Privacy aims to boost participants’ knowledge of data protection to facilitate concrete implementation in their own companies. Participants will also have the opportunity to ask the speakers questions, join in the chat and take part in interactive workshops.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Voxco Survey Software Hires CX Expert Anne Sobecki to Lead Customer Experience Management Offering

New Voxco CX leader Anne Sobecki brings over a decade of experience in customer experience strategy & solutions. Voxco Survey Software, a global leader in cloud and on-premise omnichannel survey software, announced the appointment of Anne Sobecki as VP Customer Experience. Sobecki joins Voxco after working as Senior Director of Customer Experience strategy at Videotron where she spearheaded many initiatives to drive acquisition, awareness and customer satisfaction by optimizing Omnichannel customer experience strategy, user experience and accelerating customer autonomy.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Propel and Jitterbit Announce Strategic Partnership to Help Manufacturers Connect Business Critical Systems

Companies offer pre-built integration between Propel and ERP providers focused on SMB and Mid-Market companies. Propel, developer of the only unified quality management (QMS) and product lifecycle management (PLM) solution built on Salesforce, and Jitterbit, the API transformation company, announced their strategic partnership to standardize and simplify connections between Propel and enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems. Jitterbit becomes Propel’s preferred solution for integrations with ERP providers catering to small, medium, and mid-market manufacturers, including Netsuite, Infor and Microsoft Dynamics.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

NTT: CEOs Say People and the Planet Are Becoming More Important in Business

WSJ Intelligence undertook a new international CEO survey for global technology and business solution provider NTT. The survey focuses on the role of business in contributing to societal goals. Marketing Technology News: Chelsea Financial Services Sponsors Website and ADA…. “The pandemic has heightened expectations that large corporations will serve the...
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

3 Data-Driven Strategies to Jump-Start ABM Success

Even as more B2B companies prioritize account-based marketing (ABM) initiatives, the learning curve is steep. Newcomers haven’t matched the significant revenue gains that mature ABM practitioners achieve. This revelation, from results of a new study conducted by MRP and Demand Metric, seems to indicate that companies should temper their expectations...
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

HUMBL and BLOCKS Announce Strategic Collaboration on Blockchain Initiatives

HUMBL, Inc., a consumer blockchain company working to simplify use cases across verticals like payments, ticketing and NFTs, announced their collaboration with a decentralized blockchain project called BLOCKS. Marketing Technology News: Bizzabo Honored by Goldman Sachs for Entrepreneurship. BLOCKS is one of the world’s first Wyoming DAO, LLCs, created to...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

DevRev Announces Themselves as Customer Zero and Shares First-Look at Product

DevRev partners with Mayfield Fund to announce a $30,000 hackathon to learn from next generation of developer entrepreneurs. DevRev, a category-defining software company focused on connecting developers with their customers, shared that the company will be announcing itself as Customer Zero and unveil the first look into its platform at its first-ever live event on October 20, 2021. In addition, DevRev also introduced several resources aimed at developers, including a Hackathon with prize money worth $30,000 and an exclusive private community called DevRev Circle for developer entrepreneurs.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Heylol Announces Partnership with Google Cloud for Startups and Influencers

Heylol is a social video messenger that aims to bring the world closer together. The developers of Heylol are pleased to announce their partnership with Google Cloud for startups and influencers. Heylol is a free and brand-new messenger app that provides users with funny gifs, pictures, fresh memes, and viral...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Helbiz Announces Google Workspace Integration to Enhance Data Security

Helbiz continues to improve and prioritize corporate and user security. Helbiz Inc., a global leader in micro-mobility and the first in its industry to be publicly listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market, today announced the integration of Google Workspace to further enhance the security of its users’ data and improve business efficiency.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Jumio Announces Another Record Quarter, Powered by Government and Healthcare Initiatives

Q3 highlights include record new business, AML and channel growth. Jumio, the leading provider of AI-powered end-to-end identity verification, eKYC and AML solutions, today announced another record-breaking quarter, with new business growing more than 130% in Q3 2021 from Q3 2020. This growth spans the globe and multiple industries, including healthcare and government, and reflects the innovation of Jumio’s AI-powered solutions portfolio.
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

Metaiye Media Inc. Partners with Lionel Green for metaKnights Crypto Comic™ Character

MetaKnyts, a unique Crypto Comic™ and blockchain storytelling experience by Metaiye Media Inc., announces a new character partnership with professional wrestler, Lionel Green. Metaiye Media’s award-winning blockchain technology allows fans to collect and collect digital items and NFT’s through a Crypto Media™ Wallet. This innovative technology lets fans build status,...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Certilytics to Showcase Predictive Analytics, New SDoH Solutions at HLTH 2021

Company to Highlight Its Success Helping Healthcare Organizations and Employers Improve Population Health and Slash Avoidable Overspending. Certilytics, Inc. announced it will showcase its predictive analytics solutions – including an innovative AI model to predict and quantify SDoH-related risk – at the upcoming HLTH 2021 conference. The conference will be...
ECONOMY

