FADEL Recognized as the Primary Choice for Rights and Royalties Management in the “Publishing Technology Market Competitive Report 2021”

This online event gathers global privacy, security and compliance experts, including leaders from HubSpot, Uber and Zalando. On November 3rd, Usercentrics, the European market leader in consent management, together with Pridatect, will host the UP! Day of Privacy. This event will focus on various facets of data protection, from transparency and compliance to best practices and tools. Among the speakers will be Pamela Murray (HubSpot), Jeff Orlowski (director of the Netflix documentary “The Social Dilemma”) and Margo Steiner (Zalando). UP! Day of Privacy aims to boost participants’ knowledge of data protection to facilitate concrete implementation in their own companies. Participants will also have the opportunity to ask the speakers questions, join in the chat and take part in interactive workshops.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 14 HOURS AGO