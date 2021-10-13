CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Romania Industrial Production Remain Stable In August

By RTTNews
Business Insider
 5 days ago

(RTTNews) - Romania's industrial production remained unchanged in August, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Wednesday. On a seasonally adjusted basis, industrial production remained unchanged month-on-month in August. Manufacturing output increased 0.1 percent monthly in August. Electricity declined 3.5 percent and production in mining and quarrying fell...

markets.businessinsider.com

Business Insider

Portugal Inflation Remain Stable As Estimated

(RTTNews) - Portugal's consumer prices inflation remained stable in September as initially estimated, final data from Statistics Portugal showed on Wednesday. The consumer price index rose 1.5 percent yearly in September, same as seen in August, as estimated. The core CPI, which excludes energy and unprocessed food products components rose...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

UK Manufacturing Production rises by 0.5% MoM in August vs. 0% expected

Britain’s industrial sector recovery gathered momentum in August, the latest UK industrial and manufacturing production data published by Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed on Wednesday. Manufacturing output arrived at 0.5% MoM in August versus 0% expectations and -0.6% booked in July while total industrial output came in at 0.8%...
ECONOMY
Grand Rapids Business Journal

UFP Industries acquires Shelter Products

A subsidiary of UFP Industries acquired a factory housing distribution and logistics company in Alabama. Grand Rapids Township-based UFP Industries (Nasdaq: UFPI) said last month that UFP Distribution, a wholly owned subsidiary of UFP Construction, which is part of UFP Industries, acquired the operating assets of Haleyville, Alabama-based Shelter Products Inc. for $6.5 million.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Bismarck Tribune

North Dakota oil production sees slight uptick in August

New data shows that North Dakota's oil production rose slightly in August but didn't stray far from the level at which it seems to have plateaued this year. The state's oil output in August was 1.107 million barrels per day, a 2.8% increase over July production, according to figures released Wednesday by the North Dakota Oil and Gas Division. Production figures calculated by the state lag several months.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Enzo Biochem Clocks 27% Revenue Growth In Q4, Margin Remains Stable

Biosciences and diagnostics company Enzo Biochem Inc (NYSE: ENZ) reported fourth-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 27% year-on-year to $24.8 million. Revenue decreased 24% sequentially. The results reflect strong product sales, moderated by a slow-down in COVID-19 testing during the summer months. Segments: Enzo Clinical Lab revenue increased 30% Y/Y to...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Business Insider

Romania Trade Deficit Widens In August

(RTTNews) - Romania's trade deficit widened in August, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Monday. The trade deficit increased to EUR 1.729 billion in August from EUR 1.514 billion in the same month last year. In July, the trade deficit was EUR 2.186 billion. Exports rose 23.3...
ECONOMY
Business Insider

Turkey Unemployment Rate Remains Stable In August

(RTTNews) - Turkey's unemployment rate remained unchanged in August, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Monday. The jobless rate remained unchanged at a seasonally adjusted 12.1 percent in August. The number of unemployed increased 11,000 from the previous month to 3.96 million. At the same time, employment dropped 14,000 to 28.71 million in August.
WORLD
Reuters

Romania remains vaccine sceptical despite surge in COVID-19 cases

ADUNATII-COPACENI, Romania, Oct 11 (Reuters) - In leafy Romanian villages surrounding the capital Bucharest, few people realise one person has died from COVID-19 every six minutes in the country during the first 10 days of October, and vaccine scepticism remains high. These villages have some of the highest COVID-19 infection...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Business Insider

Greece Inflation, Industrial Production Rises

(RTTNews) - Greece's consumer prices increased for the fifth straight month in September, data from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed on Friday. Industrial production rose in August, separate report from the statistical office revealed. The consumer price index rose 2.2 percent year-on-year in September, following a 1.9 percent increase in...
BUSINESS
IBTimes

German Industrial Orders Slump In August

German industrial orders fell sharply in August, after a record month in July, official data released on Wednesday showed, as global supply bottlenecks pinch the economy. The indicator, which gives a foretaste of industrial activity, fell by 7.7 percent on the upwardly revised figure for the previous month, according to the federal statistics agency Destatis.
ECONOMY
Business Insider

France Industrial Output Growth Improves In August

(RTTNews) - France's industrial production growth doubled in August largely driven by the rebound in the manufacture of machinery and equipment and mining, data released by the statistical office Insee showed on Tuesday. Industrial production grew 1 percent month-on-month, faster than the 0.5 percent increase in July. Economists had forecast...
INDUSTRY
kitco.com

Copper production in Chile falls 5% in August - report

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Escondida, the world’s largest copper mine, produced 81,500 tonnes of copper in August 2021, a 14% decline compared...
METAL MINING
Business Insider

Deforestation is inching us closer to climate disaster. But with new technology, it's now possible to detect illegal logging before it strikes.

Protecting the world's threatened rainforests is key to slowing climate change. Trees trap large amounts of carbon dioxide and evaporate water, creating thick cloud cover that reflects sunlight and cools the earth below. But this vital global resource is being depleted at an alarming rate, as illegal and legal logging destroys more than 32 million acres of rainforest each year.1.
ENVIRONMENT

