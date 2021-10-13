Voice of the People

We were recently asked to sign a letter taking a stand against what we believe are fundamental, God-given rights. While we agree that it is best to conduct ourselves in a respectful, lawful manner, we do not believe we (as candidates or public servants) should ever condemn the exercise of free speech. The first amendment to the United States Constitution guarantees “the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances,” and any who currently hold or aspire to hold public office, should do everything in their power to uphold these rights. While we personally choose not to participate in rallies at people’s homes, we would never tell anyone else that they should not feel free to exercise their rights. We feel that flying the flag upside down is appropriate and patriotic, as that is a symbol of distress, and our country is undergoing deep distress today.

BATTLE GROUND, WA ・ 7 DAYS AGO