Voice of the People

By Don Willis dfwillis@HDMediaLLC.com
Herald-Dispatch
 6 days ago

Republican Party’s values have changed over time. The Republican Party (GOP) was once the party of less government, fiscal restraint and always one that championed our democratic system of government. Today, it has become one that interferes in the personal lives of citizens (abortion), spent recklessly when in power and tries to undermine the very foundation of our system: the right to vote. What happened?

