If you are seeking employment in the United States, it is important to understand the dos and don'ts. Learn strategies to ensure you know how to best work the career fair to your advantage. This interactive workshop will give you an overview of how to prepare, what to expect and the logistics of the fair. Please make sure to attend other workshops offered by the Career Development Services every semester to learn more in-depth information on the topics covered in this fast-paced workshop.

NORFOLK, VA ・ 14 DAYS AGO