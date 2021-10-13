CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Engineering

Materials Science Research Lecture

caltech.edu
 6 days ago

Noyes 147 (J. Holmes Sturdivant Lecture Hall) Deepfake, Artificial Intelligence: Will Machines Replace Us All?. NOTE: At this time, in-person Materials Research Lectures are open to all Caltech students/staff/faculty/visitors with a valid Caltech ID. Outside community members are welcome to join our online webinar. Webinar Link:. https://caltech.zoom.us/j/83276652110. Webinar ID: 832...

www.caltech.edu

The Guardian

Forensic, Applied Science & Chemistry Lecturer

(Salary is dependent on level of qualification and experience) You will become part of the wider family receiving ongoing support for your personal & professional development, which includes a College Course Contribution Voucher of £250 for all staff, 25% tuition discount for immediate family of employees, and up to 75% fee discounts with University of Gloucestershire.
COLLEGES
College of William and Mary

Cutting Edge Science and Technology Research: Emerging Scholars Series Quick Talks

Hear three short talks from graduate students in Physics and Computer Science at William & Mary to learn more about the research and relationships between science, technology, and nature. Simulating Nature Through the Fundamental Laws of Physics. Are we living in a simulation? In this talk, Physics PhD candidate Archana...
SCIENCE
uwec.edu

Research helps Blugold discover how computer science, health care intersect

Photo caption: Thanks to his undergraduate research, Nichol He found a way to bring his passions for computer science and health care together in his future career. After He earns his degree in software engineering, the Blugold hopes to go to medical school while also continuing his research in bioinformatics. (Photo by Jesse Yang)
EAU CLAIRE, WI
lafayette.edu

Lafayette Paleoclimatologist’s Research Published in Science News Magazine

Prof. Kira Lawerence helped create a new temperature data portal that will aid scientists in tracking and accessing data from a past warm climate period Twitter. Kira Lawrence, John H. Markle Professor of Geology and department head, collaborated with an international team of scientists to develop a tool that will help paleoclimate scientists fill in gaps in the geologic record and make new discoveries about Earth’s climate in the past.
EARTH SCIENCE
#Materials Science#Cornell University#Physics#Chemistry#Caltech#Uc Irvine#The Physics Department#Uci#Tem
ecomagazine.com

UOW Researchers Win Eureka Prizes for Environmental Research and Science Leadership

Strong showing from the University’s academics at the Oscars of Australian science. University of Wollongong (UOW) researchers claimed two awards at the 2021 Australian Museum Eureka Prizes held last night (Thursday 7 October). The NSW Bushfire Hub team, led by Associate Professor Owen Price and including fellow UOW researchers Dr...
SCIENCE
HPCwire

Zapata Computing Publishes New Research on Ground State Properties Estimation for Computing Chemical and Materials Properties

BOSTON, Oct. 6, 2021 — Zapata Computing, Inc., a leading enterprise software company for quantum solutions, announced new research on ground state property estimation (GSPE) with major implications for the chemical and materials industries. In a just-published paper, “Computing Ground State Properties with Early Fault-Tolerant Quantum Computers,” Zapata researchers demonstrated how early fault-tolerant quantum computers (FTQCs) could be used to compute chemical and materials properties to an extent not currently possible with even the most powerful classical computing resources.
ENGINEERING
localmemphis.com

UT Health Science Center is getting some upgrades in infectious disease research

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee Health Science Center has received $3.2 million from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) to upgrade the equipment and infrastructure in the UTHSC Regional Biocontainment Laboratory (RBL) to enhance the university’s research of infectious diseases like COVID-19. Colleen Jonsson, PhD, Van Vleet Professor of Virology and director of the UTHSC Regional Biocontainment Laboratory, is the project director and principal investigator for the award that will fund improvements to the hardware and building automation system software, and provide state-of-the-art equipment for basic research and preclinical studies for testing of new therapeutics and vaccines.
MEMPHIS, TN
quickanddirtytips.com

5 Characteristics of an Effective Science Teacher - from a Researcher Who Trains Them

Uses classroom assessments to support student learning. Rather than have students memorize definitions and facts about a science topic such as light, an effective first grade teacher today would have students investigate various types of objects under sunlight and flashlight. Students would collect evidence to understand how light helps them see, and they’d experiment with different materials to understand how and why shadows are made.
EDUCATION
EurekAlert

A novel neural network to understand symmetry, speed materials research

Understanding structure-property relations is a key goal of materials research, according to Joshua Agar, a faculty member in Lehigh University’s Department of Materials Science and Engineering. And yet currently no metric exists to understand the structure of materials because of the complexity and multidimensional nature of structure. Artificial neural networks,...
CHEMISTRY
uchicago.edu

Watch UChicago faculty discuss research in new Harper Lectures

The University of Chicago’s Harper Lectures return virtually Oct. 13 with a diverse lineup of leading faculty, who will each discuss research and some of the most pressing problems facing society today. With five events over the next month, the Harper Lectures will touch on a wide range of critical...
CHICAGO, IL
University of Arkansas

Exchange Students From Ghent Completing Research With Food Science Faculty

Two master's degree students from Ghent University are in Fayetteville this semester working with U of A faculty members from the Department of Food Science on thesis research. Pieter Callewaert and Valentine Rysenaer are here as part of the student exchange program with Ghent University in Belgium, and both are...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
calexicochronicle.com

Scripps Family Donates $6M Toward New Marine Science Research Facility

University of California, San Diego announced the gift of $6 million from members of the Scripps family to support a new facility dedicated to research, discovery and education in the field of marine biodiversity and conservation at Scripps Institution of Oceanography. The Marine Conservation and Technology Facility, currently under construction...
SAN DIEGO, CA
caltech.edu

Fireside Chat

Informal chat with Prof. Po-Shen Loh, about taking invention into the real world. Over the past year, Caltech alum and Carnegie Mellon professor Po-Shen Loh led a team which invented a fundamentally new method for fighting pandemics (NOVID), which could save much of the world from a future lethal pandemic. It's actually a human behavior innovation, using Game Theory to align natural incentives so that even selfish behavior leads to disease control. Since Prof. Loh is a Caltech alum and ASCIT is working with him and NOVID to help the student community, he is offering an informal chat to the Caltech community, answering questions and sharing the behind-the-scenes story of what's involved in taking an invention into the real world.
TECHNOLOGY
vt.edu

Materials researchers: Shared instrumentation lab available for use

From: The Institute for Critical Technology and Applied Science. The Materials Characterization Laboratory (MCL) is a shared research facility that provides access to a range of instrumentation for materials characterization free of charge to Virginia Tech students, faculty, and staff. Located in 420 Kelly Hall, the MCL is operated by...
CHEMISTRY
The Daily Collegian

Brilliant Ten scientist to present Science Achievement Graduate Fellows Lecture

Mathematician Maria Chudnovsky will present the fall 2021 Science Achievement Graduate Fellows (SAGF) Lecture at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 1, via Zoom. This free public lecture, titled “Parties, doughnuts and coloring. Old and new problems in graph theory,” is sponsored by the Penn State Department of Mathematics and the Eberly College of Science.
EDUCATION
caltech.edu

Astronomy Colloquium

Theo ten Brummelaar (Director) / Gail Schaefer (Associate Director), Director, CHARA Array, Department of Physics and Astronomy, Georgia State University. The CHARA Array is a six 1-m telescope optical/infrared interferometer constructed and operated by Georgia State University and located just to our north at Mount Wilson Observatory. With the largest baselines in the world and milli-arcsecond resolution, the CHARA Array has addressed many aspects of stellar astrophysics including measuring stellar diameters, imaging the surfaces of stars, studying the morphology of AGN cores, resolving the structure of circumstellar disks, imaging targets of opportunity like Novae, and mapping the orbits of close binary companions. We will provide an overview of the Array itself, focusing on the adaptive optics systems, the addition of a seventh movable telescope, experiments with fiber-based beam transport, and the development of the next generation of beam combiners. The new instrumentation will improve sensitivity and provide six-way beam combination at a variety of wavelength regions including R, I, J, H and K bands. We will then highlight recent science results and discuss the open access time that is available to the community through the NOIRLab time allocation process.
ASTRONOMY

