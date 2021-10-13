CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seward, NE

Eugene “Gene” R. Faszholz

Seward County Independent
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEugene “Gene” Robert Faszholz went to be with his Lord and Savior on Oct. 11, 2021. Gene was born Sept. 25, 1929, in St. Louis, Missouri, to Richard W. Faszholz and Mamie K. (Krenning) Faszholz. They moved from St. Louis to Seattle, Washington, and then to Berkeley, California, where Gene lived most of his childhood. He graduated from Concordia High School in Oakland, California, and immediately began a career in professional baseball with the St. Louis Cardinal organization in Fresno, California, and was Rookie of the Year in the California League. He went on to play in Columbus, Georgia, Omaha, Peoria, Illinois, and finally in Tri-Cities, Washington. He was voted Most Popular Player in Fresno, in Columbus, Georgia, twice. He also made All-Star teams in Fresno, Columbus and Peoria.

www.sewardindependent.com

