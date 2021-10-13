Caltech Back Together: Getting Used to Being Around Other People Again, and Dealing with Grief from the Pandemic

Daniel W. Drezner is a professor of international politics at the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University and a regular contributor to PostEverything. Like most U.S. professors, I have been teaching in person since the start of the fall semester. On the whole, being back on campus and interacting with students has been great. Sure, wearing masks indoors can be aggravating at times, particularly when I’m lecturing for 75 minutes straight. The students at my school seem overjoyed by the in-person instruction, and just being on a campus that feels populated and alive. After some initial awkwardness with real-time, in-person lecturing (“Wait, so I look down at my notes and then look at the students? I don’t remember this being so hard!”), I think I can say that both students and faculty are remembering how this works.

EDUCATION ・ 6 DAYS AGO