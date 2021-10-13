Caltech Back Together: Getting Used to Being Around Other People Again, and Dealing with Grief from the Pandemic
Caltech Back Together: Getting Used to Being Around Other People Again, and Dealing With Grief from the Pandemic. We've all been touched in different ways by the pandemic, and coming back to in-person instruction can bring up difficult emotions. Whether it's the discomfort of being around others after months of social distancing, or whether it's the unpleasant reminders of what we lost during the pandemic, we're all carrying more of an emotional load than usual. Come join Lee Coleman from Counseling Services for this engaging workshop on navigating these difficult emotions with compassion for ourselves and our colleagues.www.caltech.edu
