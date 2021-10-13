CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

New childhood obesity report finds Minnesota tied for 8th-lowest rate in nation

MINNEAPOLIS — A new report released Wednesday shares insights on where Minnesota measures up to the rest of the nation when looking at childhood obesity. The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation (RWJF), a philanthropic organization focused on public health policy, has analyzed and compiled data on childhood obesity for the past three years. Their 2021 report analyzed body mass index (BMI) measurements for children ages 10-17 and found that 16.2% of American children, or roughly one in six, is obese. Data was collected by the 2019-2020 National Survey of Children's Health, along with analysis conducted by the Health Resources and Services Administration's Maternal and Child Health Bureau.

