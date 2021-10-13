New childhood obesity report finds Minnesota tied for 8th-lowest rate in nation

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As Pfizer seeks approval to use its vaccine in younger children, the Minnesota Department of Health reported 2,674 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, along with 32 more deaths. Thirteen of those deaths occurred in September, and one in March. The other 18 happened in October. Two of the dead were in their 30s — one an Anoka County resident, the other from Steele County. The latest figures bring the total case count to 732,001, while 8,275 deaths have been attributed to the virus in Minnesota. The seven-day rolling average positivity rate was last reported at 7.3%, within the “caution” area. As of...

