Maxine Waters Says Her Twitter Was Hacked. Twitter Says It Wasn't

By Ewan Palmer
Newsweek
Newsweek
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The California congresswoman was ridiculed after she tweeted that her account had been erased and she will "take care'" of it

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 16

Mister Swanson
3d ago

If I were a betting man, I'd say she probably had "Caps Lock" on, or forgot her password. Max isn't exactly the sharpest tool in the shed.

Reply
27
gun4ducks
4d ago

She don’t know anything this sea hag is already dead she just hasn’t fallen over yet.

Reply
18
John Maggio
3d ago

That’s what they say when they tweet something and get caught I was hacked

Reply
10
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
604K+
Followers
64K+
Post
643M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

