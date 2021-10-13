Caltech Library Workshop - Introduction to Zotero - Zoom Session
Are you writing a research paper or ready to start your thesis? Looking for an easy way to collect, organize, share, and cite sources? 'Introduction to Zotero' may be just the quick-start session you need. Zotero is an open-source, community-developed citation manager similar to EndNote and Mendeley. Demonstrations will include importing citations into Zotero from academic sources, making bibliographies, using Microsoft Word with Zotero, sharing citations, and other topics based on audience interest.www.caltech.edu
