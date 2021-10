Author’s note: All names have been kept anonymous to preserve the privacy of student employees and the security of their jobs. “We are expected to fill in the gaps the college has left in its support system,” says an HA, sitting down with the formal complaint they had filed in early September. Approved by all college houses’ senior HAs, this complaint was filed officially and unofficially, with a QR code displayed on the protest tree for about a week. In summary, the complaint addresses the failures of PSAFE to treat situations and individuals equitably, the sparseness of Title IX training and resources, the issues with the handling of drugs and alcohol, and the vagueness of the COVID-19 plan and implementation strategy. As they claim these areas are weak, they are left to rise to responsibilities that they are neither trained nor equipped to handle, and, as another HA states, they are “simply tired.”

