CROSSFIRE @ Luce on Kettner with Nathalie Joachim
Art of Elan launched this downtown series in 2011 as a "crossfire" of musical and creative ideas. This October, Grammy-nominated flutist, composer, and vocalist Nathalie Joachim presents the live West Coast premiere of her evening-length work for voice, flute, string quartet and electronics, titled “Fanm d’Ayiti” (Women of Haiti). The program is a celebration of some of Haiti’s most iconic yet under-recognized female artists, as well as an exploration of Joachim’s Haitian heritage, featuring original songs that incorporate recorded voices and recorded interviews with some of the greatest known female voices in Haitian history. This is a rare opportunity to see this rising star perform her Grammy-nominated program in collaboration with Art of Elan musicians in a stunning new Little Italy venue.www.sandiegomagazine.com
