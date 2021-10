Anime games tend to focus on the fans of the source material and because of that, the games are usually of mediocre quality. They deliver a solid experience but never try to go beyond what is expected. Scarlet Nexus does more than what is expected of it and delivers something amazing. An extraordinary experience with a varied and tactical combat system with some bland side missions to extend the adventure. Scarlet Nexus is one of Bandai Namco's best games and if you're a fan of anime this is something you don't want to miss out on.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO