Over the past years, youth sports have become highly competitive. As a result, youth athletes are being pushed to train harder and longer. Along with an increase in intensity, there has been an uptick in the number of sports-related injuries. Data from the Boston Children’s Hospital show that “30 to 60 percent of student athletes will have an overuse injury at some point in time.” This worrying statistic is causing many people to wonder whether hyper-competitive youth sports take too much of a toll on young bodies.

BERKELEY, CA ・ 9 DAYS AGO