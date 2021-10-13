HubSpot Launches New Payments Solution to Help Customers Deliver a Better Buying Experience
HubSpot Payments is crafted natively within the HubSpot CRM platform to facilitate seamless transactions. HubSpot, the customer relationship management (CRM) platform for scaling companies, announced at INBOUND 2021 the launch of its open beta for HubSpot Payments, an end-to-end payment solution built to deliver a more delightful and connected buyer experience. Built natively as part of the HubSpot CRM platform, HubSpot Payments enables companies to accept payments confidently and seamlessly in less time and with fewer tools.martechseries.com
