HubSpot Launches New Payments Solution to Help Customers Deliver a Better Buying Experience

Cover picture for the articleHubSpot Payments is crafted natively within the HubSpot CRM platform to facilitate seamless transactions. HubSpot, the customer relationship management (CRM) platform for scaling companies, announced at INBOUND 2021 the launch of its open beta for HubSpot Payments, an end-to-end payment solution built to deliver a more delightful and connected buyer experience. Built natively as part of the HubSpot CRM platform, HubSpot Payments enables companies to accept payments confidently and seamlessly in less time and with fewer tools.

martechseries.com

UpBots Launches Version 2 of Its Crypto Trading Platform

Recently, UpBots has launched Version 2.0 of its crypto trading platform. UpBots is giving away 50,000 UBXT and an exclusive one of a kind NFT to celebrate the launch of its version 2 trading platform interface, where users can use free accounts to trade manually or with trading bots in a lightning fast, non-custodial, safe, and user friendly environment for retail investors.
RETAIL
martechseries.com

Voxco Survey Software Hires CX Expert Anne Sobecki to Lead Customer Experience Management Offering

New Voxco CX leader Anne Sobecki brings over a decade of experience in customer experience strategy & solutions. Voxco Survey Software, a global leader in cloud and on-premise omnichannel survey software, announced the appointment of Anne Sobecki as VP Customer Experience. Sobecki joins Voxco after working as Senior Director of Customer Experience strategy at Videotron where she spearheaded many initiatives to drive acquisition, awareness and customer satisfaction by optimizing Omnichannel customer experience strategy, user experience and accelerating customer autonomy.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Business Reporter: How Digital Transformation Is Changing the Face of Due Diligence

Perpetual KYC (Know Your Customer) enabled by intelligent process automation can reduce risk, as well as costs. In a video published on Business Reporter, Nick Ford, VP for Strategic Alliances at Encompass Corporation and Chris Laws, VP, Product, Strategy and GTM at Dun & Bradstreet, explain why a sea change is due in KYC including a shift away from error-prone and time-consuming manual processes to ongoing and automated due diligence. Despite the great strides it has made in terms of digitalisation, KYC is still a very manual process, where data is collected from separate databases such as registries, regulators, stock exchange listings, business data sets and adverse media. With these error-prone and time-consuming processes KYC checks at onboarding and the identification of beneficial owners can take weeks or even months.
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

Spot AI Launches AI-Powered Camera System to Change How Businesses Use Video

Company’s Tech Launches New Era of Video Intelligence, Announces $22 Million Series A from Redpoint Ventures and Bessemer Venture Partners. Spot AI officially launched with a goal to provide every person in any business access to video intelligence, a tool that enables better decisions around security, workforce safety, and process efficiency.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Innovative Social Networking Platform Crypter Launches The “Next Safemoon With Great Utility”

Groundbreaking crypto-driven social network platform, Crypter, brings together the best of both worlds with their unique Engage-to-Earn reward system. Crypter has been described by many, especially crypto enthusiasts and experts, as the next big thing in the digital currency space; creating a platform to bring together different categories of people, particularly with their Engage-to-Earn reward system. The Facebook-like platform seeks to break the barriers that currently exist in the social media space, with the introduction of $Crypt Token further substantiating this claim.
INTERNET
martechseries.com

Propel and Jitterbit Announce Strategic Partnership to Help Manufacturers Connect Business Critical Systems

Companies offer pre-built integration between Propel and ERP providers focused on SMB and Mid-Market companies. Propel, developer of the only unified quality management (QMS) and product lifecycle management (PLM) solution built on Salesforce, and Jitterbit, the API transformation company, announced their strategic partnership to standardize and simplify connections between Propel and enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems. Jitterbit becomes Propel’s preferred solution for integrations with ERP providers catering to small, medium, and mid-market manufacturers, including Netsuite, Infor and Microsoft Dynamics.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Exchange Solutions to Aid INDOCHINO with eCommerce Growth Goals

Exchange Solutions, a personalized loyalty solutions provider, announced a new partnership with INDOCHINO, a world-wide leader of made-to-measure apparel. The partnership will enable INDOCHINO to maximize its online engagement and conversion growth goals by leveraging ES Engage, Exchange Solutions’ digital commerce personalization product. ES Engage empowers retail brands to deliver 1:1 promotions at scale, in real-time. After a simple, tag-based implementation, ES Engage showcases customized offers to both known consumers and browsers throughout their online or app-based shopping sessions. Offer types and values are optimized in-moment to give the consumer the right incentive at the right time, while remaining profitable for the retailer, eliminating the need to solely rely on mass, deep discount offers to drive revenue.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

VARStreet introduces a new enhanced Product Configurator Feature for B2B eCommerce Stores

VARStreet Inc. has released their new product configurator with an improved user experience for their reseller clients. VARStreet Inc. is a leader in the business management software space for IT and office supplies VARs in the United States and Canada. VARStreet’s enterprise software solution offers 7million+ product SKUs from 45+ IT and office supplies distributors like Ingram Micro, Tech Data, Synnex, Supplies Network, and more. It provides advanced sales quoting software with a modern B2B eCommerce builder along with a CRM and procurement solution.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

3 Data-Driven Strategies to Jump-Start ABM Success

Even as more B2B companies prioritize account-based marketing (ABM) initiatives, the learning curve is steep. Newcomers haven’t matched the significant revenue gains that mature ABM practitioners achieve. This revelation, from results of a new study conducted by MRP and Demand Metric, seems to indicate that companies should temper their expectations...
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

Diem Launches New Social Knowledge Platform to Do Away With Performative Sharing

Diem, a new social media alternative, launches to create digital social spaces for women & non-binary folks to connect on common interest points, addressing the negative experiences they commonly encounter on incumbent social networks. Diem’s technology centers community connections and authentic knowledge sharing, moving away from the orchestrated, performative content that we’re conditioned to engage with on social media and in the direction of an equitable, personal experience where knowledge is the ultimate form of social currency.
INTERNET
martechseries.com

New Research Study Reveals Improving Consumer Experiences Combats Commerce Anarchy

The study identifies commerce anarchy as a significant barrier for businesses to create positive consumer experiences and explores opportunities for achieving optimal user efficiency. Productsup, the leading ecommerce data integration company, today released the findings of its commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting, “The Future of Commerce Technology.” The study,...
MARKETS
martechseries.com

DevRev Announces Themselves as Customer Zero and Shares First-Look at Product

DevRev partners with Mayfield Fund to announce a $30,000 hackathon to learn from next generation of developer entrepreneurs. DevRev, a category-defining software company focused on connecting developers with their customers, shared that the company will be announcing itself as Customer Zero and unveil the first look into its platform at its first-ever live event on October 20, 2021. In addition, DevRev also introduced several resources aimed at developers, including a Hackathon with prize money worth $30,000 and an exclusive private community called DevRev Circle for developer entrepreneurs.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Jumio Announces Another Record Quarter, Powered by Government and Healthcare Initiatives

Q3 highlights include record new business, AML and channel growth. Jumio, the leading provider of AI-powered end-to-end identity verification, eKYC and AML solutions, today announced another record-breaking quarter, with new business growing more than 130% in Q3 2021 from Q3 2020. This growth spans the globe and multiple industries, including healthcare and government, and reflects the innovation of Jumio’s AI-powered solutions portfolio.
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

HUMBL and BLOCKS Announce Strategic Collaboration on Blockchain Initiatives

HUMBL, Inc., a consumer blockchain company working to simplify use cases across verticals like payments, ticketing and NFTs, announced their collaboration with a decentralized blockchain project called BLOCKS. Marketing Technology News: Bizzabo Honored by Goldman Sachs for Entrepreneurship. BLOCKS is one of the world’s first Wyoming DAO, LLCs, created to...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Marketing Technology Highlights of The Week: Featuring AdRoll, Clickatell, Amobee, Coveo and more!

How do marketing leaders work on unifying their marketing and communications activities keeping authenticity at the core? The right marketing and sales intelligence can help drive better initiatives. Catch these latest martech highlights where we share weekly tips, insights, predictions and thoughts by the industry’s top marketing and martech experts!
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Crossing Minds Secures $10 Million Series A Financing to Help Businesses Make Smarter, Safer Recommendations

Crossing Minds delivers perceptive recommendations using on-site actions and without personal identifiable information (PII) Crossing Minds, the smartest and most efficient recommendation platform for business, is announcing a $10M Series A financing round led by Radical Ventures with additional participation from returning investor Index Ventures as well as Partech and Lerer Hippeau. Crossing Minds will use the round to accelerate product innovations, expand the customer base, and grow the team from hubs in San Francisco and Paris.
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

Activision and Electronic Arts Marketing Executive Kimberly Salzer Steps in as VP for Global Marketing of StrongNode.io

StrongNode.io introduces Kim Salzer as its Vice President for Global Marketing to help build a secure and stronger ecosystem harnessing the power of edge computing technology and leveraging blockchain. Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) tech company and innovation lab StrongNode.io welcomes Kimberly Salzer as its new Vice President for Global Marketing. Kim Salzer...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Sembo Selects Qlik Cloud to Increase Operational Efficiencies

Qlik Enables Tour Operator to Drive Increased Value from Data. Qlik announced that Sembo, Sweden’s largest tour operator and part of the Stena Line Travel & Retail Group, is using Qlik Cloud analytics to improve operational efficiencies across its business. Since 2000, Sembo has driven the development of e-commerce within...
RETAIL
martechseries.com

DanAds Partners with AdGreetz

Both companies will gain trusted partnership status with each other as well as strengthen their overall offering to their publisher clients. DanAds, the Stockholm-based and world-leading provider of self-serve advertising infrastructure, today announces its partnership with AdGreetz, the industry-leading ad-tech/martech personalisation platform. The partnership enables DanAds’ publisher clients to offer a customisable, scalable and white-labelled self-service platform for advertisers to purchase and manage personalised video and display ad campaigns.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

BEUROP Launches DeFi Trading & Marketing Platform for Blockchain Startups

Following the launch of its deflationary BEPR token, Blockchain Euro Project (BEUROP) is preparing to establish its first product: a DeFi crypto trading and marketing platform for developing blockchain industry startups. What is BEUROP?. BEUROP is a European blockchain-powered company that focuses on making cryptocurrency startups transparent, efficient, and reliable....
MARKETS

