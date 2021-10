Socially awkward straightedge fraud. The Mandalorian's third season is keeping a lot of Star Wars fans intrigued and while we know very little about the upcoming season, it looks like the MandoVerse is set for some changes in terms of creative direction. You see, Season 2 had the Grogu and Luke Skywalker story going on and with Season 3 set to feature the clash between Din Djarin and Bo-Katan Kryze for the right to helm the darksaber and rule the Mandalore throne, the entire Jedi subplot may have to be sidelined for the meantime.

TV SERIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO