Vaccines and Delta, Moon volcanism and an NIH departure

Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest science news, in brief. You have full access to this article via your institution. Vaccines cut delta transmission risk, but not for long. The first study to look directly at how well vaccines prevent the spread of the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 brings good news and bad. It...

www.nature.com

EatThis

Are You Immune After a COVID Infection?

Dr. Aaron Kheriaty, a University of California-Irvine psychiatry professor, felt he didn't need to be vaccinated against COVID because he'd fallen ill with the disease in July 2020. So, in August, he sued to stop the university system's vaccination mandate, saying "natural" immunity had given him and millions of others...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

China's Moon trip reveals surprisingly recent volcanic activity

The Chang’e-5 mission returned the first lunar samples since the 1970s, with bits of lava dated at two billion years old. You have full access to this article via your institution. The first samples to be brought back from the Moon in half a century — and the first ever...
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Newly returned moon rock samples chronicle the dying days of lunar volcanism

Billions of years ago, lakes of lava on the surface of the moon eventually dried to form the vast dark patches—the lunar maria—visible today on the lunar nearside. Now, thanks to rock samples recently returned to Earth by China's Chang'e 5 mission, scientists have a new estimate for when one of the last of those lava flows ran dry.
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

There May Be People Who Are Genetically Resistant to COVID-19, Scientists Say

Two humans are at least 99.9 percent genetically identical to each other. But it's that 0.1 percent or so that makes us special. This is what determines all our differences, from the unique ways we look, to our resistance or susceptibility to diseases such as HIV. Certain tiny tweaks in the genetic code can be incredibly helpful not only for the individual, but society. The more we know about these special genes (and the people who have them) the better, as it might be possible to create drugs that can mimic useful genetic differences. With that in mind, researchers are searching for people around the...
SCIENCE
theiet.org

Moon was volcanically active more recently than thought

Samples of Moon rock collected by China’s Chang’e-5 mission have confirmed that lava was still flowing on our closest celestial neighbour as recently as 1.97 billion years ago. The findings paint a picture of a much more dynamic subsurface compared to the mostly static Moon from the present era. The...
ASTRONOMY
northwestgeorgianews.com

Memark on delta decline, vaccines for kids, misinformation

The COVID-19 case surge driven by the delta variant continues to decline, according to the director of Cobb-Douglas Public Health. “What we’ve seen throughout, whenever delta has hit in different areas, like in the U.K. or India, it seems to be this two- to three-month period,” Dr. Janet Memark said in a county video that also touched on child vaccinations, booster shots and flu season. “That it (delta) will quickly rise and then kind of burn itself out, and that’s what we’re seeing here as well.”
COBB COUNTY, GA
KRQE News 13

Ivermectin is a Nobel Prize-winning wonder drug – but not for COVID-19

(THE CONVERSATION) Ivermectin is an over 30-year-old wonder drug that treats life- and sight-threatening parasitic infections. Its lasting influence on global health has been so profound that two of the key researchers in its discovery and development won the Nobel Prize in 2015. I’ve been an infectious disease pharmacist for over 25 years. I’ve also managed patients who delayed proper […]
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
fox29.com

NIH: Moderna COVID-19 vaccine generates long-lasting immune memory cells

LOS ANGELES - The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine represented strong immune memories of the novel coronavirus six months after receiving a second dose, according to a recent report from the National Institutes of Health. When NIH researchers discuss immune memories, they are referring to immune cells called T cells that retain...
SCIENCE
mix929.com

New Zealand to use vaccine certificates as Delta persists

WELLINGTON (Reuters) – New Zealand said on Tuesday that it will start using COVID-19 vaccine certificates as proof of inoculation at large events and other high-risk settings from next month, as the country battles the spread of the Delta variant. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who on Monday abandoned a long-standing...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
GovExec.com

​​Coronavirus Roundup: Vaccine Guidance for Defense Civilians; NIH Director to Step Down

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a report on Tuesday about mental health challenges among adults during the pandemic. “The frequency of anxiety and depression symptoms experienced among U.S. adults increased after August 2020 and peaked during December 2020–January 2021,” said the report. “The frequency of symptoms subsequently decreased but in June 2021 remained elevated compared with estimates from the 2019 [National Health Interview Survey]. The relative increases and decreases in frequency of reported symptoms of anxiety and depression at both the national and state levels mirrored the national weekly number of new COVID-19 cases during the same period.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
seti.org

China Samples Find Young-ish Volcanic Rocks on Moon

Last week, we talked about some early results from the analysis of lunar samples brought back by China’s Chang’e-5 mission which revealed that about 10% of those rocks were not from the landing site in Oceanus Procellarum. That landing site is basically known to be solidified lava near an ancient volcanic eruption. But while those so-called exotic rocks are interesting, today we’re going to talk about the ones that actually originated in the landing site instead.
ASTRONOMY
mediaite.com

Outgoing NIH Head Urges Vaccinations on Fox News: ‘Do We Want to Lose Another Couple 100,000 Lives’?

Dr. Francis Collins sat down with Fox News’ Neil Cavuto after announcing he’s stepping down as director of the National Institutes of Health. Collins explained he’s ready to leave after serving as head of the NIH after 12 years. He said “it’s time for new leadership” and expressed he’s not at all worried about how it will continue after he leaves.
HEALTH
Axios

NIH chief implores fellow evangelical Christians to get vaccinated

National Institutes of Health director Francis Collins said Saturday on CNN that it's "truly heartbreaking" to see fellow evangelical Christians hesitant to get vaccinated against COVID-19 due to disinformation. Why it matters: "We see still more than 1,000 people [per day] losing their lives to this disease — almost all...
PUBLIC HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

China’s Chang’E-5 Lunar Sample Return Mission Sheds Light on the Evolution of the Moon

Chinese scientists offer new insights into the thermal and chemical evolution of the Moon, with study from China’s Chang’E-5 lunar sample return mission. These samples of volcanic rock, which is a type of basalt, are the youngest lunar samples to be directly dated, at around 2 billion years old. Analysis of these basalts reveal how the composition and water content of the Moon changed over time, which may help us to understand the geological and geochemical evolution of the Moon.
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

Linking climate and infectious disease trends in the Northern/Arctic Region

Recognition of climate-sensitive infectious diseases is crucial for mitigating health threats from climate change. Recent studies have reasoned about potential climate sensitivity of diseases in the Northern/Arctic Region, where climate change is particularly pronounced. By linking disease and climate data for this region, we here comprehensively quantify empirical climate-disease relationships. Results show significant relationships of borreliosis, leptospirosis, tick-borne encephalitis (TBE), Puumala virus infection, cryptosporidiosis, and Q fever with climate variables related to temperature and freshwater conditions. These data-driven results are consistent with previous reasoning-based propositions of climate-sensitive infections as increasing threats for humans, with notable exceptions for TBE and leptospirosis. For the latter, the data imply decrease with increasing temperature and precipitation experienced in, and projected for, the Northern/Arctic Region. This study provides significant data-based underpinning for simplified empirical assessments of the risks of several infectious diseases under future climate change.
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Modelling infectious diseases with herd immunity in a randomly mixed population

The conventional susceptible-infectious-recovered (SIR) model tends to magnify the transmission dynamics of infectious diseases, and thus the estimated total infections and immunized population may be higher than the threshold required for infection control and eradication. The study developed a new SIR framework that allows the transmission rate of infectious diseases to decline along with the reduced risk of contact infection to overcome the limitations of the conventional SIR model. Two new SIR models were formulated to mimic the declining transmission rate of infectious diseases at different stages of transmission. Model A utilized the declining transmission rate along with the reduced risk of contact infection following infection, while Model B incorporated the declining transmission rate following recovery. Both new models and the conventional SIR model were then used to simulate an infectious disease with a basic reproduction number (r0) of 3.0 and a herd immunity threshold (HIT) of 0.667 with and without vaccination. Outcomes of simulations were assessed at the time when the total immunized population reached the level predicted by the HIT, and at the end of simulations. Further, all three models were used to simulate the transmission dynamics of seasonal influenza in the United States and disease burdens were projected and compared with estimates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. For the simulated infectious disease, in the initial phase of the outbreak, all three models performed expectedly when the sizes of infectious and recovered populations were relatively small. As the infectious population increased, the conventional SIR model appeared to overestimate the infections even when the HIT was achieved in all scenarios with and without vaccination. For the same scenario, Model A appeared to attain the level predicted by the HIT and in comparison, Model B projected the infectious disease to be controlled at the level predicted by the HIT only at high vaccination rates. For infectious diseases with high r0, and at low vaccination rates, the level at which the infectious disease was controlled cannot be accurately predicted by the current theorem. Transmission dynamics of infectious diseases with herd immunity can be accurately modelled by allowing the transmission rate of infectious diseases to decline along with the reduction of contact infection risk after recovery or vaccination. Model B provides a credible framework for modelling infectious diseases with herd immunity in a randomly mixed population.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Precision modeling of mitochondrial disease in rats via DdCBE-mediated mtDNA editing

Mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA) mutations manifest mainly as base changes, resulting in a broad spectrum of serious diseases in human1. To date, more than 270 pathogenic variants of mtDNA in humans have been reported and the number continues to rise2. Currently, no curative treatments for patients with mtDNA pathogenic mutations are available. There is an urgent need for the generation of animal models harboring precise human mtDNA variants to reveal the physiopathology and develop therapeutic approaches for these diseases. Mammalian animal models with pathogenetic mtDNA mutations could be generated by mitochondrial transplantation or screening new mtDNA mutations by using PolGD257A/WT lineages3, whereas neither of these strategies could produce animals with precise mtDNA mutations on demand. Recently, a bacterial toxin deaminase (DddA) from Burkholderia cenocepacia, was reported to be able to convert cytosine to uracil specifically within dsDNA. The toxin domain of DddA (DddAtox,1264"“1427 amino acids) could be engineered and incorporated with mitoTALE system to efficiently achieve C"‰âˆ™"‰G-to-T"‰âˆ™"‰A conversion in mtDNA of human cell lines4. This breakthrough technology, DddA-derived cytosine base editor (DdCBE), paves a new way to produce animal models with desired mtDNA mutations. Lately, DdCBE is used to mediate mtDNA editing in mouse, but does not cause apparent phenotype5. Rat is an important and widely used laboratory model and has many advantages, especially in physiology, toxicology, and pharmacology study. In this study, we explored the application of DdCBE in rats to generate a mitochondrial disease model with pathogenetic mtDNA mutations.
SCIENCE

