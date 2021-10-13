CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Hydrogen in buildings: The poster child of tech-crastination

GreenBiz
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTech-crastination refers to cases where the promise of a future technology diminishes interest in the deployment of existing, reliable and cost-effective technologies. Tech-crastination is an appropriate characterization of the gas industry’s claims around the suitability of hydrogen as a solution to decarbonize buildings, even though heating homes with hydrogen is one of the least-efficient and most costly options available.

www.greenbiz.com

Cosmos

The drive to put hydrogen on South Australian roads

The potential for hydrogen to become an industrial-scale fuel is being touted as an essential state election issue for South Australia. Business SA CEO Martin Haese says the time has come to be decisive in establishing clean, green, circular economies. And hydrogen, he says, is bursting with potential. The advocacy...
TRAFFIC
GreenBiz

With grid modernization overdue, don't overlook virtual power plants

A transmission tower falling into the Mississippi River in late August sent New Orleans into weeks of darkness, highlighting the need for capital to speed deployment of small-scale clean power systems around the world’s waterfront cities. A few weeks earlier, Tesla showed how an established software-driven fix called a virtual power plant is drawing more investment from private sources. When the lights can go out in a blink, electricity that can rush into a community in an instant strikes more investors as worth a hard look.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Technip to help build hydrogen project in India

The French services company said it will have a role in the first hydrogen project of its kind in India. French services company Technip Energies said October 13 that it secured a contract to help develop a green hydrogen plant in India. The National Thermal Power...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
State
California State
eenews.net

Nikola, Keystone XL developer to build large hydrogen ‘hubs’

Electric truck maker Nikola Corp. is partnering with the developer of the now-canceled Keystone XL pipeline to develop large-scale clean hydrogen hubs, building on recent efforts from a number of companies and governments in the United States to expand the country’s network of the fuel. Fill out the form to read the full article.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
whbl.com

Canada’s Rock Tech Lithium to build $544 million plant in Brandenburg

BERLIN (Reuters) – Canada’s Rock Tech Lithium plans to build a converter plant in Brandenburg, the German state surrounding Berlin, to make battery-grade lithium hydroxide for electric vehicles, the state’s energy ministry and the company said on Monday. The plant will be in the town of Guben, a roughly 90-minute...
BUSINESS
ExecutiveBiz

DOE Taps PNW to Demo Clean Hydrogen Production Tech; David Turk Quoted

The Department of Energy has awarded PNW Hydrogen $20 million for a technology demonstration effort intended to generate clean hydrogen energy from nuclear power. DOE said Thursday it wants to explore how clean hydrogen can function as carbon-free electricity through the project, which will take place at the Palo Verde Nuclear Generating Station in Arizona.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
#Hydrogen Fuel#Energy Efficiency#Hydrogen Technologies#Methane Gas
GreenBiz

We're nearing a critical tipping point with electric vehicles

This article was originally published on World Resources Institute. Across the globe, momentum is building to increase adoption of light-duty passenger electric vehicles (EVs) and make traditional vehicles — with an internal combustion engine — go the way of the horse and cart. Recent developments are promising: More and more...
CARS
Government Technology

New Mexico Startup Builds Tech to Monitor Satellites With AI

(TNS) — The Air Force Research Laboratory is betting $750,000 on a new system that Albuquerque-based data analytics firm RS21 built to prolong satellite operations through remote monitoring and intervention. The system — dubbed the Space Prognostic AI Custodian Ecosystem, or SPAICE — applies artificial intelligence to detect problems before...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
