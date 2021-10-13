Hydrogen in buildings: The poster child of tech-crastination
Tech-crastination refers to cases where the promise of a future technology diminishes interest in the deployment of existing, reliable and cost-effective technologies. Tech-crastination is an appropriate characterization of the gas industry’s claims around the suitability of hydrogen as a solution to decarbonize buildings, even though heating homes with hydrogen is one of the least-efficient and most costly options available.www.greenbiz.com
