Griffin Judicial Circuit District Attorney Marie Broder will be a featured speaker at a candlelight vigil to be held in observance of Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The lives of those lost to domestic violence in the past year will be honored during this year’s vigil, which is scheduled for 6 p.m. Oct. 21 at the Fayette County Justice Center. The justice center is at 1 Center Drive, Fayetteville.