Paul Edward Knapp, age 77, passed away on October 10, 2021, at Atrium Health Hospital in Pineville, NC. He was born on February 7, 1944, in Reedy, WV, to the late Led and Justine Knapp. He graduated from Spencer High School in 1961. After high school Paul attended Glenville State College and graduated in 1971 with a Bachelor of Arts degree. In 2006 he retired from Traders Bank as Executive Vice President and Chief Operations Officer.