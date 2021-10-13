Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Butler, Harvey, Sedgwick by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 03:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-13 04:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 500 AM CDT for south central and central Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Butler; Harvey; Sedgwick The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Sedgwick County in south central Kansas Eastern Harvey County in south central Kansas Butler County in south central Kansas * Until 430 AM CDT. * At 313 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Walton to Eisenhower National Airport to near Conway Springs, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Automated weather observation. At 310 AM, a 58 mph wind gust was measured at the Wichita Eisenhower Airport. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Wichita, Derby, Newton, El Dorado, Andover, Haysville, Augusta, Park City, Valley Center, Bel Aire, Mulvane, Rose Hill, Hesston, Maize, Clearwater, North Newton, Douglass, Sedgwick, Towanda and Benton. This includes the following highways Interstate 135 between Mile Markers 0 and 40. Interstate 35 between Mile Markers 34 and 95. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH