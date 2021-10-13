Special Weather Statement issued for Alexander, Avery, Buncombe, Burke Mountains, Cabarrus by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 04:32:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-13 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alexander; Avery; Buncombe; Burke Mountains; Cabarrus; Caldwell Mountains; Catawba; Cleveland; Davie; Eastern McDowell; Eastern Polk; Gaston; Graham; Greater Burke; Greater Caldwell; Greater Rutherford; Haywood; Henderson; Iredell; Lincoln; Macon; Madison; McDowell Mountains; Mecklenburg; Mitchell; Northern Jackson; Polk Mountains; Rowan; Rutherford Mountains; Southern Jackson; Swain; Transylvania; Union; Yancey PATCHY DENSE FOG THIS MORNING Fog has developed across much of the area this morning. Some of this fog will be dense with visibilities less than one quarter of a mile. Dense fog will be most likely in mountain valleys, and near lakes, rivers, and streams outside of the mountains. The fog should lift by mid-morning. Motorists should be alert for rapidly varying visibilities, especially near bodies of water and in mountain valleys. Motorists should also slow down, use low-beam headlights, watch out for children near school bus stops, and leave extra distance between you and the vehicle in front of you.