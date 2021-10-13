CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

Football Manager 2022 – 9 Features You Need To Know About

Cover picture for the articleSports Interactive’s Football Manager games have never been as glamorously successful the likes of FIFA or Pro Evolution Soccer, but their sizeable fanbase will tell you that they offer the best football experience you’ll ever find. With a keen focus on management, tactics, and strategy, the Football Manger games offer endless content that you can lose yourself in for literally hundreds of hours, while the series remains one of few annual sports franchises that steadily see improvements with each new instalment. Football Manager 2022 is coming up soon, and developer Sports Interactive is promising similar improvements. Here, as we count down the days to the game’s launch, we’ll be taking a look at some key details you should know about it.

